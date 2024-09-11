Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic severs ties with father following explosive spat
An interview conducted this week by Mirsad appeared to blame Ahmedhodzic’s wife Marijana for his decision to withdraw from international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina.
In a strongly-worded statement, Ahmedhodzic challenged that view totally.
He stated: “I did not want to make this public nor do I think it should be public.
"But it’s reached a point where I can not ignore it anymore. The only thing you want as a son from your father is support and proudness, unfortunately I very rarely got it.
"It doesn’t matter if I don’t succeed where I want to go in my career, I will do everything correctly and have pride in the hard work I do every day.
"He also has stated many times that I want to leave Sheffield United and that I do not want to be here which has hurt my reputation over here, which is completely false.
"It is a city and club that has given me my best memories in my life including the birth of my son. I have a very strong faith with Allah and it can never be taken from me.
"There are many football wives who don’t care about the husband’s football, but she has never missed a match, even when she was nine months pregnant she came to my match just a few days before she gave birth to my son. I am very disappointed but not surprised that it has come to this. I never wanted it to be public, but when you have a father who actively tries to control you, push you down and hurt your reputation, I needed to do this."
Ahmedhodzic has also decided to end his international career with his country. It came after he returned home before their 5-2 loss to the Netherlands over the weekend with quotes attributed to manager Sergej Barbarez stating he was injured and “expressed a desire to leave” the camp - something the player refutes.