Sheffield United defender heads on loan to League Two club

He will join up with his new teammates immediately as he continues his development away from Bramall Lane after spending last campaign on loan at Belgian side Beerschot and non-league outfit Boston United.

The youngster from Manchester was part Paul Heckingbottom's Under-23s title-winning squad before making his Premier League debut with the Blades against Newcastle United last May.

Between his two loan spells last term, he made his full United debut against Nottingham Forest.

LOAN MOVE: For Femi Seriki. Picture: Getty Images.

“I’m really excited. Coming here [on the back of my loan spell at] Boston United, it’s a step up playing league football so I’m really looking forward to getting going,” he said after sealing the loan move.

“The gaffer has told me about his plans for this season so let’s hope we can achieve them.”

Seriki helped Boston reached the National League North play-off final, which they lost to York City, last campaign.