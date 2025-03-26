Sheffield United defender's difficult loan spell at Yorkshire rivals was 'the making of him'

Making an impact: Sheffield United's Femi Seriki, right, slides in to deny Sheffield Wednesday's Anthony Musaba in the first derby in November.

Sheffield United academy manager Derek Geary believes Femi Seriki's difficult loan spell at Rotherham United last season was the making of him.

The 22-year-old's loan at the New York Stadium was the fourth of his career, and came as the Millers were fighting a losing battle against relegation.

Even spending half a season with the worst team in the 2023-24 Championship, the right-back was only able to make two starting XIs, making a further eight appearances from the bench.

The only game they did not lose in which Sericki featured was a 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town, when he was an 81st-minute substitute.

Femi Seriki of Sheffield United runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United FC and Bristol City FC at Bramall Lane on March 11. (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

But Geary is a big believer in the benefits of loan spells - even those that go badly.

Seriki, who had previously been at Beerschot, Boston United and Rochdale, has grown in strength this season, playing an important part in both wins over Sheffield Wednesday.

Alfie Gilchrist has not impressed on loan from Chelsea this season and fellow right-back Harry Clarke, who joined on loan from Ipswich Town in January, is yet to fully convince either.

With both injured, Seriki - himself just back from a calf issue - took his chance on only his fourth league start of the season in the Blades' last game, the 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

"He came in at 15, physically strong," Geary says of the Manchester-born defender.

"He played exactly as he does now in the youth team but at the time it was probably a bit of a worry how he'd do when he went into the Championship or Premier League against guys just as physically strong. It's a massive credit to Femi, he's had a few loans and Rotherham was a really difficult situation for him.

"Sydie (Peck) had a loan at Oldham that was up and down for him.

"We try to get these kids out on loan fully accepting it might not go well.

"Sai Sachdev went to Oldham.

"For some of them it's the kick up the backside they need.

"Femi's a shrewd guy, he very much believes in his own ability and when he has a bad time his self-belief never seems to fade.

"Femi's quiet but he's assured about himself."

Geary says all his youngsters have benefitted from the academy players who have been given a taste of first-team football either on loan or by manager Chris Wilder, then returned to train with their peers.

"When they spent a bit of time with the first team and come back down you can tell a mile away - the pace at which they play, they almost mature quicker," said former Sheffield United and Wednesday full-back.

"The experience of what it actually looks like is invaluable for them and when they come back you can see a shift in how they're playing, the pace of their game and their mentality.

"We always say to young players you will get an opportunity to train with our first team at some stage. It's good we can promise the kids that."

And crucially, it encourages the youngsters that if they are good enough, there will be a place for them in Wilder's senior squad.

As Geary puts it, "If that pathway wasn't there, what hope have these boys got?"

He was speaking to The Yorkshire Post about the cultural shift at the Blades' academy since Wilder's first spell as manager, and the mindset that has pushed the likes of Peck and Oliver Arblaster on.