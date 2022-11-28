Sheffield United duo combine in Boreham Wood's shock FA Cup victory over League One Bristol Rovers

Two Sheffield United loanees were involved as Boreham Wood’s love affair with the FA Cup continues to blossom after they booked a place in the third round with a shock 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Ground.

The National League outfit took the lead after 18 minutes when centre-back Will Evans got a touch on unmarked midfielder George Broadbent’s goal-bound 20-yard strike to help it past goalkeeper James Belshaw following Zak Brunt’s corner.

Brunt and Broadbent are both on loan from the Blades as Boreham Wood eagerly await the third-round draw. Eight Yorkshire sides will be in the hat as Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday won their second-round ties to join the Premier League and Championship outfits in round three.

Broadbent sent a header against a post before Wood’s dominance was rewarded again as they doubled their advantage in the 30th minute when defender David Stephens headed past Belshaw, who had struggled to clear Femi Ilesanmi’s cross.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Zak Brunt of Sheffield United looks on during the Premier Development League Play Off Final match between Sheffield United U23 and Birmingham City U23 at Bramall Lane on May 24, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Rovers raised their game after the break as boss Joey Barton made four changes but the visitors, who reached the fifth round last season when they lost to Everton, stood firm and the final whistle was greeted by loud boos from home supporters and delirium among the 372 travelling fans.

Wood manager Luke Garrard hopes the National League side will be drawn against Premier League leaders Arsenal when the draw is conducted on Monday night.

Garrard would relish the opportunity to pit his wits against Gunners manager Mikel Arteta on the Emirates touchline after masterminding a comfortable win over mid-table League One opposition.

“I would love it if we were drawn to play against Arsenal at the Emirates,” Garrard said. “I’m an Arsenal fan and I live in North London and we’ve got lots of ties with the club.

“It really would be a dream come true for me to face Arsenal and be alongside Mikel Arteta on the sidelines.

“He is doing a fantastic job and if we did come up against each other I’m sure I wouldn’t watch the game because I’d just be stood there admiring him.”

