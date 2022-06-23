Sheffield United express disappointment after Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie are charged

SHEFFIELD UNITED have expressed disappointment following the news that Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie have been charged following the incidents that took place at the Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last month.

By Leon Wobschall
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:49 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:51 pm

A club statement read: "Both players voluntarily engaged in interviews with Nottinghamshire Police in the aftermath of the fixture which saw their team-mate Billy Sharp, the victim of assault in the chaos which followed the final whistle.

"Brewster and McBurnie strenuously deny the charges brought against them and football manager Paul Heckingbottom, who wrote letters to the League Managers’ Association, the Professional Footballers’ Association, the EFL and FA following a number of pitch invasions last month, including one involving Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, is continuing discussions with key stakeholders in a bid to better protect players and staff in their place of work."

United return to competitive action on Monday August 1, when they visit Watford in their Championship opener.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp (centre), flanked by Oli McBurnie (left) and Rhian Brewster (right) before the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg match at the City Ground, Nottingham.
