Sheffield United facing Sunderland team with a lot of similar qualities – the view from Wearside

A well-organised, difficult to beat team who might not always play the most beautiful football but are mentally strong and have flirted with 4-4-2 at times... Sheffield United are going to come up against a Sunderland team a lot like themselves, according to the Sunderland Echo's Phil Smith.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sides meet in Saturday's Championship play-off final with a place in next season's Premier League at stake.

Sunderland – who will be in all white because of a clash of red-and-white striped shirts – had a disappointing 2023-24, finishing 16th in the Championship whilst the Blades were bottom of the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they have found a tougher edge since the appointment of French coach Regis Le Bris in the summer.

"Everyone knew this group of players was capable of a lot more, though I'm not sure many would have had them down to reach the play-off final – particularly as Le Bris was such an unknown quantity," says Smith, who has been covering the Wearsiders since 2017, and watching them far longer.

"He's instilled a very good defensive structure and organisation, which has made them very difficult to beat over the course of the season. He's also been a very level-headed character in good form and bad, which is such a valuable quality in a head coach of such a big club.

"He's pragmatic and tactically flexible, and not afraid of making big decisions. The football hasn't always been brilliant but the mentality of the group over the course of the season has been very strong."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent weeks the Blades have played 4-4-2, the formation the Black Cats used to beat them at the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day.

STRONG-MINDED: Sunderland coach Regis Le Bris (Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"That was one of the first times Sunderland played 4-4-2 and it was hugely effective," says Smith. "In games since where Le Bris has gone with that approach the Black Cats have looked dangerous on the break but often lacked control in midfield.

"The feeling at the moment is that he probably can't take that risk at Wembley, and will keep it as an option in reserve.

"The main difference from New Year's Day is the arrival of Enzo Le Fee on loan from Roma. He is a player of quality well above the level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Due to injuries he's had to play predominantly from the left wing which limits his influence, but even then his ability often tells and he produced two assists across the semi-final. His ability to open up a defence with his passing makes him a potential match-winner."

CONFIDENCE: Sunderland have belief after beating Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day, with Eliezer Mayenda scoring (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Romaine Mundle's training has been restricted this week after making his return from injury as a highly-influential extra-time substitute in the dramatic play-off semi-final second leg win at home to Coventry City.

"There's no doubt the left winger is named in Sunderland's strongest team, but he only has half an hour of competitive football under his belt after a hamstring injury," says Smith.

"He changed the course of the semi-final in extra-time and so Sunderland will be desperate to pick him, but they need to work out how long he can realistically play. If fit, that will likely see Le Fee move infield to play as the 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be a huge amount of respect for Sheffield United's quality from a Sunderland perspective but equally, they'll take a lot of confidence from their performance in the two league games this season.

INJURY DOUBT: Sunderland's Romaine Mundle (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"I don't think there'll be a great deal of change in the strategy, they'll look to be resilient out of possession and use their pace on the break.