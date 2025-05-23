Sheffield United facing Sunderland team with a lot of similar qualities – the view from Wearside
The sides meet in Saturday's Championship play-off final with a place in next season's Premier League at stake.
Sunderland – who will be in all white because of a clash of red-and-white striped shirts – had a disappointing 2023-24, finishing 16th in the Championship whilst the Blades were bottom of the Premier League.
But they have found a tougher edge since the appointment of French coach Regis Le Bris in the summer.
"Everyone knew this group of players was capable of a lot more, though I'm not sure many would have had them down to reach the play-off final – particularly as Le Bris was such an unknown quantity," says Smith, who has been covering the Wearsiders since 2017, and watching them far longer.
"He's instilled a very good defensive structure and organisation, which has made them very difficult to beat over the course of the season. He's also been a very level-headed character in good form and bad, which is such a valuable quality in a head coach of such a big club.
"He's pragmatic and tactically flexible, and not afraid of making big decisions. The football hasn't always been brilliant but the mentality of the group over the course of the season has been very strong."
In recent weeks the Blades have played 4-4-2, the formation the Black Cats used to beat them at the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day.
"That was one of the first times Sunderland played 4-4-2 and it was hugely effective," says Smith. "In games since where Le Bris has gone with that approach the Black Cats have looked dangerous on the break but often lacked control in midfield.
"The feeling at the moment is that he probably can't take that risk at Wembley, and will keep it as an option in reserve.
"The main difference from New Year's Day is the arrival of Enzo Le Fee on loan from Roma. He is a player of quality well above the level.
"Due to injuries he's had to play predominantly from the left wing which limits his influence, but even then his ability often tells and he produced two assists across the semi-final. His ability to open up a defence with his passing makes him a potential match-winner."
Romaine Mundle's training has been restricted this week after making his return from injury as a highly-influential extra-time substitute in the dramatic play-off semi-final second leg win at home to Coventry City.
"There's no doubt the left winger is named in Sunderland's strongest team, but he only has half an hour of competitive football under his belt after a hamstring injury," says Smith.
"He changed the course of the semi-final in extra-time and so Sunderland will be desperate to pick him, but they need to work out how long he can realistically play. If fit, that will likely see Le Fee move infield to play as the 10.
"There will be a huge amount of respect for Sheffield United's quality from a Sunderland perspective but equally, they'll take a lot of confidence from their performance in the two league games this season.
"I don't think there'll be a great deal of change in the strategy, they'll look to be resilient out of possession and use their pace on the break.
"Getting the service to Le Fee so he can feed the striker and wingers is going to be absolutely key."
