Sheffield United feeling fringe benefits as stand-ins stand out against Stoke City

Winning promotion over a 46-game season is a full squad effort.

Sheffield United are so far ahead of the pack in the race to the Premier League – 11 points with a vastly superior goal difference – they might be tempted to cruise for a bit but Saturday's 3-1 win over Stoke City showed they cannot.

From very early on, the objective looked clear. The Blades were on it, Iliman Ndiaye and James McAtee on form, the team fluid and dangerous. It felt like a day to get an unassailable lead, then hand out breathers.

But about to go in at half-time 2-0 up, they conceded when Nick Powell's cross missed ex-Barnsley striker Jacob Brown but found the net.

United could not find the same energy and cutting edge after the break and although Stoke's threat amounted to little more than a Brown header, danger lurked – one moment of brilliance, bad refereeing decision or defensive error – until Jayden Bogle’s 90th-minute goal.

The extra energy and hunger of fringe players like Bogle got them over the line when Ndiaye hobbled off and McAtee, as usual, ran out of second-half steam. If Ndiaye's knock is a bad one, manager Paul Heckingbottom will be cursing the failure as yet to sign a fringe attacker to replace Reda Khadra.

Bogle led the way with two goals in an excellent display but was far from alone. With Enda Stevens sidelined, Max Lowe also had to come into the side and he too looked nothing like a stand-in wing-back.

The introduction of Daniel Jebbison for Ndiaye breathed new life into the Blades by doing something as simple as chasing down centre-backs as soon as he came on.

NUISANCE: Daniel Jebbison puts Phil Jagielka under pressure

Sander Berge was subdued, which is always unfortunate when a transfer window is open although the fact Billy Sharp was too was a reminder not to jump to conclusions. Instead, Tommy Doyle took up the midfield fight when McAtee had run his race, and set up the third goal.

Heckingbottom had shrewdly shuffled his pack to give Bogle and Lowe a start each for Christmas, and in Bogle's case another in the FA Cup, to ensure they were sharp if more were forced upon them.

Lowe was particularly lively early on, his first-time cross setting up a neat Ndiaye finish and his first goal this side of Bonfire Night. Bogle showed his fitness after an injury-ruined 2022 by contributing at the death.

His goal after 33 minutes, deflected off Phil Jagielka, was his second in as many Saturdays, and had he not put away Doyle's cross when a Jagielka tackle on him fell the way of the veteran’s old club, Jebbison was queuing up behind him.

STAR OF THE SHOW: Jayden Bogle scored twice for Sheffield United

"They did a lot of work in December (during the World Cup), Max more so because he's been training a lot longer before we got Jayden back from injury," said Heckingbottom.

"We did a lot of physical work and plenty of football so they know they're ready for 90 minutes.

"It's just coincided with Enda and George picking stuff (muscle strains) up. There's no doubt Max and Jayden are ready."

What is in doubt, for the first time in years, is if Baldock is the automatic first pick at right wing-back. "They're very different players, very good players with very good qualities," said Heckingbottom. "How George attacks is very much about his aggression to run and running power in behind. Jayden has a bit more unpredictability."

FRINGE PERFORMERS: Tommy Doyle celebrates with Max Lowe after making Sheffield United's third goal

Not that he plans to run horses for courses.

"I wouldn't try and be too clever, it would be more based on protecting the players," he replied.

"The schedule's looking okay but we've already had one rearranged with Reading (because of the FA Cup) in February or March and we could be back to two games a week."

With Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster injured, now is as good a time as any for Jebbison to blossom. His goal at Millwall was his first since returning from a productive loan at Burton Albion a year ago.

"He's come through injuries and grown up another year," said his manager. "He will get better. I push him because I want it tomorrow.

"He is hungry but he's got to be tougher. That will ultimately be what makes him stand out.

"With more experience he'll become more and more effective."

McAtee has to be more durable, but as long as fellow Manchester City loanee Doyle is fit and on form, it is less of a concern. "Tommy also did a lot of work in December and feels ready," said Heckingbottom.

The fringe benefits at Bramall Lane are not to be sniffed at.

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Berge, Norwood, McAtee (Doyle 59), Lowe; Ndiaye (Jebbison 71), Sharp (Osborn 77). Unused substitutes: Davies, Basham, Coulibaly, Brooks.

Stoke City: Bonham; Souttar, Jagielka, Fox; Wilmot (Clarke 78), Thompson, Laurent, Tymon; Baker; Powell (Campbell 78); Brown. Unused substitutes: Gayle, Kilkenny, Fosu-Henry, Taylor, Fielding.

