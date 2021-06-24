Sheffield United fixtures: Birmingham City at home first for new-look Blades

HOME START: Birmingham City will be at Bramall Lane on the opening weekend

Lee Bowyer's side are due at Bramall Lane on the weekend of August 7/8 in front of what it is hoped will be a substantial crowd as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

The Blades then face tough fixtures at play-off semi-finalists Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion, who were also relegated from the Premier League last season.

new manager Slavisa Jokanovic's side are at Preston North End on Boxig Day, and host Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough on New Year's Day.

The campaign finished at home to Fulham on May 7.

The Blades are back in the Championship after two years of Premier League football.

The fixture list is complicated by the Football League's ongoing dispute with Derby County over financial fair play rules.

The Rams were fined £100,000 for breaching the league's accountancy rules , but still face the threat of relegation if a retrospective points deduction is imposed if the league successfully appeal against an independent commission's decision. Their fixtures are therefore interchangeable with those of Wycombe Wanderers, who were relegated to League One last season.

AUGUST

7 Birmingham City H

14 Swansea City A

18 West Bromwich Albion A

21 Huddersfield Town H

28 Luton Town A

SEPTEMBER

11 Peterborough United H

14 Preston North End H

18 Hull City A

25 Derby County* H

28 Middlesbrough A

OCTOBER

2 Bournemouth A

16 Stoke City H

19 Millwall H

23 Barnsley A

30 Blackpool H

NOVEMBER

2 Nottingham Forest A

6 Blackburn Rovers A

20 Coventry City H

23 Reading A

27 Bristol City H

DECEMBER

4 Cardiff City A

11 Queens Park Rangers H

18 Fulham A

26 Preston North End A

29 Hull City H

JANUARY 2022

1 Middlesbrough H

15 Derby County* A

22 Luton Town H

29 Peterborough United A

FEBRUARY

5 Birmingham City A

9 West Bromwich Albion H

12 Huddersfield Town A

19 Swansea City H

23 Blackburn Rovers H

26 Millwall A

MARCH

5 Nottingham Forest H

12 Coventry City A

16 Blackpool A

19 Barnsley H

APRIL

2 Stoke City A

9 Bournemouth H

15 Reading H

18 Bristol City A

23 Cardiff City H

30 Queens Park Rangers A

MAY

7 Fulham H

* Subject to EFL disciplinary process

All fixtures subject to change