Sheffield United handed triple boost ahead of key Championship period

SHEFFIELD United have been handed a triple boost ahead of a key period in their Championship season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third-from-bottom Blades, who welcome Derby County on Saturday, have injury-hit midfielder Tom Davies back in contention.

Meanwhile, manager Chris Wilder has revealed that Gus Hamer, who injured knee ligaments in the last international break, is on track to return for the Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday after the final international hiatus of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further fillip has seen Oli Arblaster, out for almost a year with an ACL injury, return to training with the first-team squad for the first time today (Friday).

Sheffield United midfielder Gus Hamer (left).

Wilder said: “We’ve got Tom Davies involved, so he’ll play a part tomorrow, which is great news for us.

"We’ve missed some big players over the last month. Chongy (Tahith) and obviously Arblaster.

"It was his first day back in training today, which is great news for him and the players as well as we know how important he is without putting too much pressure on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gus is out of his brace. He won’t be available for Saturday, but we will see how he goes in the next (days).

Sheffield United midfielder Ollie Arblaster is pursued by former team-mate and current Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle during the Championship derby game at Elland Road last season.

"It was just precautionary; putting him in that.