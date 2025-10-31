Sheffield United handed triple boost ahead of key Championship period
The third-from-bottom Blades, who welcome Derby County on Saturday, have injury-hit midfielder Tom Davies back in contention.
Meanwhile, manager Chris Wilder has revealed that Gus Hamer, who injured knee ligaments in the last international break, is on track to return for the Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday after the final international hiatus of 2025.
A further fillip has seen Oli Arblaster, out for almost a year with an ACL injury, return to training with the first-team squad for the first time today (Friday).
Wilder said: “We’ve got Tom Davies involved, so he’ll play a part tomorrow, which is great news for us.
"We’ve missed some big players over the last month. Chongy (Tahith) and obviously Arblaster.
"It was his first day back in training today, which is great news for him and the players as well as we know how important he is without putting too much pressure on him.
"Gus is out of his brace. He won’t be available for Saturday, but we will see how he goes in the next (days).
"It was just precautionary; putting him in that.
"Hopefully, we might get a game out of him before the next international break, but definitely for the game after and Tom is, for that positional situation, is a really key and important one.”