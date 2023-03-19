Sheffield United have lots of star performers as they defeat Blackburn Rovers in FA Cup quarter-final

The Blades were 3-2 winners of a thrilling game at Bramall Lane.
Wes Foderingham – a tremendous double save but there was more to it than just that from the goalkeeper 9
Anel Ahmedhodzic – even switching to a back four did not stop him galloping forward 7
John Egan – great pass to James McAtee to get the hosts into the game 7
Jack Robinson – conceded Blackburn’s penalty and was lucky not to get a second booking for a foul shortly afterwards 6
George Baldock – good display at right-back 6
Sander Berge – did not let anyone down but nor did he dominate the occasion as a player of his talent would want to 6
Tommy Doyle – a second big performance in a week in the role Oliver Norwood had previously made his own 8
James McAtee – some good runs and passes, he just lacked the finish when he got into dangerous areas 7
Max Lowe – struggled at times but his first-half volley got the Blades back in it 6
Iliman Ndiaye – some of his dribbling was excellent and some second-half skill magnificent 8
Oli McBurnie – brilliant equaliser after missing from a tight angle 7
Substitutes:
Billy Sharp (for Robinson, 70) – worked the defenders hard as the Blades switched to a diamond 4-4-2 5
Jayden Bogle (for Baldock, 88) – N/A
Chris Basham (for McAtee, 90) – N/A.
Not used: Davies, Fleck, Norwood, Coulibaly, Arblaster, Jebbison.