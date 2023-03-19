Sheffield United have lots of star performers as they defeat Blackburn Rovers in FA Cup quarter-final

A number of Sheffield United players rose to the occasion as the Blades reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The Blades were 3-2 winners of a thrilling game at Bramall Lane.

Wes Foderingham – a tremendous double save but there was more to it than just that from the goalkeeper 9

Anel Ahmedhodzic – even switching to a back four did not stop him galloping forward 7

WINNING GOAL: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom congratulates Tommy Doyle at full-time

John Egan – great pass to James McAtee to get the hosts into the game 7

Jack Robinson – conceded Blackburn’s penalty and was lucky not to get a second booking for a foul shortly afterwards 6

George Baldock – good display at right-back 6

Sander Berge – did not let anyone down but nor did he dominate the occasion as a player of his talent would want to 6

Tommy Doyle – a second big performance in a week in the role Oliver Norwood had previously made his own 8

James McAtee – some good runs and passes, he just lacked the finish when he got into dangerous areas 7

Max Lowe – struggled at times but his first-half volley got the Blades back in it 6

Iliman Ndiaye – some of his dribbling was excellent and some second-half skill magnificent 8

Oli McBurnie – brilliant equaliser after missing from a tight angle 7

Substitutes:

Billy Sharp (for Robinson, 70) – worked the defenders hard as the Blades switched to a diamond 4-4-2 5

Jayden Bogle (for Baldock, 88) – N/A

Chris Basham (for McAtee, 90) – N/A.