Sheffield United have "two business days" to secure removal of transfer embargo notice before EFL outlines full details

THE ENGLISH Football League have placed Championship outfit Sheffield United under a transfer embargo.

The governing bodies’ website has stated in its Embargo Reporting Service section that the Blades, who welcome Yorkshire rivals Hull City in a second-tier match at Bramall Lane on Friday night, are now under embargo under Regulation 52.2.3 of the league’s rules.

That regulation reads: "If a Club is in default of payments due to another Club (or club) under a transfer or compensation agreement, the Club shall be subject to a registration embargo such that it shall not be permitted to register any Player with that Club without the prior written consent of The League until such time as the agreement is honoured."

Bramall Lane officials will be granted “two business days” to secure the removal of the notice before the EFL publicly acknowledges their situation and its reasons for taking the step.

Bramall Lane. Picture: PA.

League regulations read: "Once placed under a registration embargo, Clubs have two Business Days to secure the removal of the Embargo before the Club’s name and reason for Embargo is published on the Embargo Reporting Service.