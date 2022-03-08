That’s the verdict of in-form goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, with Heckingbottom having transformed the mood and mentality of a group of players whose season was going nowhere in late November.

When Heckingbottom took charge following the departure of Slavisa Jokanovic, the Blades were 16th – as close to the relegation zone as they were to the top six of the Championship. Now, they are seventh.

Foderingham, who saved a penalty against Nottingham Forest last Friday to continue his excellent recent run of form, said: “He deserves a lot of credit. We were low on confidence and the season looked over.

GOOD TIMES: Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham celebrates with manager Paul Heckingbottom Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“He’s come in and he’s changed the mentality in the group. Everyone has worked harder and showed a bit more respect to their craft, making sure they are giving 100 per cent to this football club. Hopefully, we can keep the good form going.

“He (Heckingbottom) did a fantastic job last season, we know from that experience what he’s about and he knows what we’re about as well.

“It was a bit easier for us and for the gaffer as well. It’s a good fit, the form has picked up.”

Foderingham faces the manager who brought him to Bramall Lane in Wilder tonight.

HAPPY DAYS: Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Despite playing just once during Wilder’s time at the club after being signed in the summer of 2020, the ex-Rangers custodian admits that he enjoyed working with the Yorkshireman during his time at the club.

He continued: “I’d have liked an opportunity, but it wasn’t to be. But he was always good to me and I enjoyed my time working under him.

“He’s been a top manager for this club and it’s no surprise to see him do well at Boro.

“I don’t think you could blame Rammers (Aaron Ramsdale) for how we were playing last season.

“Do I think there was a chance for me to go in? Maybe. I was coming off a long lay-off at the start of the season, but Rammers turned it around at the end of the season, which saw him get in the England squad and move to Arsenal. So he didn’t do that badly!