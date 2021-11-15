Sheffield United: How are the players who left Bramall Lane in the summer getting on elsewhere?

The Serbian manager was appointed ahead of the 2021-22 campaign as United looked to bounce back following their relegation from the Premier League.
Along with the players who departed the club for good, the Blades also sent two players out on loan during the summer window.
The fortunes of the the players who have departed temporarily or for good have varied and we did some digging to find out how those who left Bramall Lane are getting on elsewhere.
1. Aaron Ramsdale -
Aaron Ramsdale - The goalkeeper joined Arsenal for a fee in the region of £24m in the summer and has since displaced Bernd Leno as number one choice at the Emirates Stadium.
Photo: Getty Images
2. John Lundstram
John Lundstram - The midfielder left the Blades on a free transfer to join Scottish Premiership side Rangers. He has played 18 times for the Ibrox club this season, scoring two goals.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Phil Jagielka
Phil Jagielka - The defender made 309 appearances in all competitions and scored 22 goals in two spells with the Blades. He was released following the expiration of his contract and joined Derby County. He has made 13 appearances for the Rams in the Championship so far this season.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Jack Rodwell
Jack Rodwell - After spending a few months without a club following his release by Sheffield United, Rodwell signed a two-year deal with A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers FC last week.
Photo: Getty Images