The final round of Football League fixtures have been moved to a bank holiday Monday to avoid a clash with King Charles III's coronation.

The final round of games in the Championship and League Two will fixtures now move to May 8, a bank holiday, and the last League One matches will be the previous day.

The League One games will kick off simultaneously at noon, with League Two at 12.30pm and the Championship at 3pm.

The final round of Championship games see Huddersfield Town at home to Reading and Middlesbrough hosting Coventry City. Sheffield United are due at Birmingham City, Hull City at Luton Town and Rotherham United at Wigan Athletic.

REARRANGEMENT: Football League matches have been moved because of the coronation

Sheffield Wednesday host Paul Warne’s Derby County in League One whilst Barnsley are at home to Peterborough United.

Bradford City are due to host Leyton Orient, whilst Harrogate Town are due to be at home to Rochdale.

Doncaster Rovers are due to be at Walsall.