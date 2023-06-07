SHEFFIELD UNITED defender Anel Ahmedhodzic has reaffirmed his commitment to the Premier League newcomers - while revealing that 'there is a lot of interest' from Europe's 'big five' leagues in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France in his services.

Signed from Malmo last summer, the classy 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar first season at Bramall Lane.

He featured 41 times in all competitions for the Blades last term and earned a place in the EFL Championship Team of the Year in 2022-23.

Contracted at United until 2026, the Bosnian international is on the radar of clubs in several of Europe's top divisions, but insists he is fully focused on life with his current club and making a mark in the top-flight.

Anel Ahmedhodzic. Picture: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, he has also admitted that his dream club to join one day would be Manchester City, the club where his idol Edin Dzeko used to play.

In an interview in Bosnia while on international business, Ahmedhodzic said: “There is a lot of interest. I can't reveal anything, but they are clubs from the Big Five (leagues).

"It would be foolish to leave Sheffield United. I fought all season to bring the club to the Premier League. It wouldn't be wise to leave now. Everything can change.”

