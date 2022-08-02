Sheffield United issue update on supporter who fell ill during the Championship game at Watford

After 72 minutes of the match at Vicarage Road, the game was briefly halted for a medical emergency.

Stewards and St John Ambulance crew attended to the incident, with the match resuming minutes later.

A female fan had collapsed with what was believed to be an allergic reaction. After treatment, she was helped out of the stands.

Vicarage Road, home of Watford FC. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

A Blades statement on Tuesday has confirmed that the fan, Shanel Crampton, is 'on the mend.'

It read: "The young Blade who needed medical attention at Monday night’s Sky Bet Championship fixture with Watford is on the mend.

"Shanel Crampton was discharged from Watford General Hospital on Tuesday morning and is returning to Sheffield to continue her recovery.

"The game was stopped temporarily as Shanel received medical attention for a pre-existing condition and was later transferred to hospital, where she remained overnight.