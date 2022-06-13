Sheffield United issue update on training ground location

The club are to spend £1.8m on upgrading first-team pitches at the club’s training ground complex at Shirecliffe following a request from Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades manager felt that the poor condition of first-team playing surfaces was a key reason behind an injury crisis last season. Previous managers have also questioned the need for improvements to the facility, prompting the club to look at potentially relocating the first-team squad.

Bettis said: “We’ve been trying for so long to find another site to move (to). There is still one on the cards that we are in talks with the council about.

Stephen Bettis: Blades CEO exploring all options for club’s training headquarters. (Picture: Simon Bellis/SportImage)

“We have been in discussions with them for about nine months and continue to do so.

“In an ideal world, we would move everyone to a new site close to Bramall Lane, but the reality is that isn’t going to happen because a site like that – that we can take – does not exist.

“The second best option is we move the first team somewhere else and we let the academy take Shirecliffe. The academy goes Category 1 at that point because we have enough space for them to do it.

“The best situation is we get the first team on another piece of land and we have factored that in at the moment.

“But we know that even if we get a bit of land today, it’s still two years before they are on it because you have to design it all, you have to get planning for it and then you have to build it.