Sheffield United keen to avoid Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge situations as clock ticks on Anel Ahmedhodzic
The last time the Blades won promotion to the Premier League, in 2023, they felt backed into a corner to sell their two best players on the eve of the campaign.
Ndiaye was sold to Marseille for around £20m and has since moved to Everton. Berge joined Burnley for around £12m, and is now at Fulham.
The Blades felt compelled to sell both rather than lose them 12 months later on free transfers. It was similar when Jayden Bogle joined Leeds United for around £5m last summer.
Ahmedhodzic – arguably the club's best pound-for-pound signing for years – enters the final 12 months of his contract in July, when his club hope they will once more be preparing to step up to the top division.
"I do think it's dependent on what happens at the end of the season but we have to secure longer-term contracts for our players," said Wilder.
"I know there was a massively difficult situation with Illy and Sander.
"We can't, as a club, allow players to run their contracts down.
"We couldn’t allow Jayden (Bogle) to run his contract down and I think everybody understands that now.
"It’s a different attitude and a different approach now, I’d like to think. The assets we’ve got now, it is really important from a financial point of view that we protect ourselves."
"We've put a lot of work into Anel," said Wilder "I was with Paul Mitchell (the Blades' then-head of recruitment) recently and we talked about it, it was great from his and Paul Heckingbottom’s point of view.
"The price the club paid for him, around £3.5m (from Malmo in 2022), was an absolute steal and his market value has got to be three or four times that now.
"He's someone we'd like to build around and I’m sure we’ll have that opportunity, especially if we get to where we want to be come the end of the season."
Rhian Brewster and Jack Robinson’s contracts expire in the summer and Wilder wants to keep both, but is realistic.
“We have to be sensible with contract discussions; we have to do what’s right for us as a football club and Rhian has to do what’s right for himself," he said when asked about the former.
“But I’d like to think he wants to stay here. He's not knocked on my door once and said he wants to leave."
