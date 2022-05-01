Sheffield United learn to adapt to Iliman Ndiaye’s fasting for Ramadan

Just recovered from a hamstring strain picked up in March, top-scorer Billy Sharp tore his calf in training and although manager Heckingbottom says “he’s going to do all he can to get back if we can extend the season,” the odds are not in his favour.
With Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster also injured, Iliman Ndiaye has scored three times in April.
That is despite fasting for Ramadan, which began on April 1 and ended yesterday. Ndiaye has started the last three games after just two starts in the previous 12.
He was given special treatment ahead of Friday’s 3-1 win at Queens Park Rangers, a game which turned on his equaliser.
“We still expect the same workrate and drive from him even though we do understand the body’s in a different place,” said Heckingbottom.
“He came to the team hotel on his own on Thursday so he could eat before it got light and rest on Friday while we were travelling. He fuelled up during the night, got some sleep, got up early and refuelled, then back to bed.
“This time last year when I was in (caretaker) charge we had a similar situation with Rhian and he got poorly. He lost a hell of a lot of weight.”
Ndiaye came off at Loftus Road, but only with cramp.
During Ramadan practising Muslims refrain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.
Ndiaye is not the only Muslim player to have broken into a Yorkshire Championship side during Ramadan and pushed his team towards promotion.
Huddersfield Town’s centre-back Naby Sarr started against Middlesbrough and Barnsley after kicking off one of the previous 22 league matches and scored twice in Ramadan.