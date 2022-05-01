Sheffield United learn to adapt to Iliman Ndiaye’s fasting for Ramadan

Just recovered from a hamstring strain picked up in March, top-scorer Billy Sharp tore his calf in training and although manager Heckingbottom says “he’s going to do all he can to get back if we can extend the season,” the odds are not in his favour.

With Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster also injured, Iliman Ndiaye has scored three times in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is despite fasting for Ramadan, which began on April 1 and ended yesterday. Ndiaye has started the last three games after just two starts in the previous 12.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye scored against QPR (Picture: PA)

He was given special treatment ahead of Friday’s 3-1 win at Queens Park Rangers, a game which turned on his equaliser.

“We still expect the same workrate and drive from him even though we do understand the body’s in a different place,” said Heckingbottom.

“He came to the team hotel on his own on Thursday so he could eat before it got light and rest on Friday while we were travelling. He fuelled up during the night, got some sleep, got up early and refuelled, then back to bed.

“This time last year when I was in (caretaker) charge we had a similar situation with Rhian and he got poorly. He lost a hell of a lot of weight.”

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye has been fasting for Ramadan (Picture: PA)

Ndiaye came off at Loftus Road, but only with cramp.

During Ramadan practising Muslims refrain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.

Ndiaye is not the only Muslim player to have broken into a Yorkshire Championship side during Ramadan and pushed his team towards promotion.