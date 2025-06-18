Sheffield United line up ex-Hull City boss to replace Chris Wilder - and two Blades legends have their say

SHEFFIELD United are set to confirm Chris Wilder's departure shortly – with former Hull City head coach Ruben Selles widely expected to replace him.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilder's future has been subject of intense speculation since last week amid widespread talk that he would be axed, less than a month after leading the Blades out at Wembley in the Championship play-off final.

Selles, who left Hull last month - after helping the East Yorkshire outfit avoid relegation on the final day of 2024-25 - is poised to be named as Wilder’s successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spaniard, 42, spent just six months with the Tigers after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal last December.

Chris Wilder. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Confirmation of the ex-Reading chief’s appointment is likely to follow soon after Wilder's second spell at United officially comes to an end.

A crunch meeting of shareholders took place last Thursday, amid reports of differences between Wilder and the board, principally surrounding the decision of owners COH Sports to introduce a new approach to recruitment and scouting, with the club using artificial intelligence to scout players. Co-chairmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltouhky are known to be particular advocates.

Despite United amassing 90 points last term and handing Wilder a new deal until the end of the 2027-28 season in late January, the club hierarchy are embarking upon a shock change of course, prompting disappointment among many supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades' seven-strong board were said to be split regarding the future of Wilder.

Ruben Selles. Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, two of Wilder's former team-mates during the feted Dave Bassett era in the late eighties have had their say on events at Bramall Lane.

Legendary Blades striker Brian Deane said: "Chris has done really well and for me, he’s been a good steward and it goes without saying.

"What he has achieved this year (2024-25) has been nothing short of remarkable considering they were two points down (deducted) before the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But when you have a change of ownership, they have the right to decide exactly what they want to do and you have to respect the fact they came in and put their money on the table and might want to go in a different direction.

"If you put your money down, you want to make the decisions you make and it’s on your head - it’s your investment.

"Perhaps with the relationship they have had over a short space of time, they have spotted things that are going to be a problem long term.

"This is football. It doesn’t matter if you sign a new deal. Look at Ange Postecoglou. He won a trophy and got sacked. I don't think it’s ever personal, but how they see the club being run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Towards the end of my career, I had a big impact on Leicester getting promoted back to the Premier League. But they wanted to bring in different players and there was nothing I could do about it. It’s not about sentiment."

Blades cult hero Bob Booker commented: "I am a little bit biased with Chris in knowing him. But on the professional football side of it, I find it absolutely ludicrous that it was even mentioned (sacking him).

"You’d just like to think they’d sit down and think: ‘we’ve got a manager who knows the football club.’ But a lot of these new owners and chairmen, I don’t know what they are after, whether it’s a name or have got new ideas after speaking to other chairmen.

"In terms of stats, what he achieved at the football club (last season) was next to remarkable. You just wonder why the hierarchy doesn’t see it that way. It’s crazy.