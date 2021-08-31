Sheffield United line up loan move for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White. Picture: Getty Images.

The Blades are in the market for several new signings with Slavisa Jokanovic hoping to complete a spate of business ahead of Tuesday's night's transfer deadline.

Gibbs-White had been on the radar of the Blades' Championship rivals Bournemouth, but United appear to have won the race to sign him.

The 21-year-old has featured three times for Wolves this term and scored in their recent Carabao Cup win at Nottingham Forest.

But the England under-21 international will now be allowed to leave the club on loan to boost his game-time levels in the Championship, having spent a loan spell at Swansea City last term.

He joined Swansea on a season-long loan last August - shortly after signing a new three-year deal at Wolves. Injury disrupted his progress in South Wales.

There is unlikely to be an option inserted in the deal to allow United to potentially buy Gibbs-White permanently.

The move follows on from the Blades' acquisition of Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane on a season-long loan - a welcome breakthrough after a difficult summer on the transfer front.