Sheffield United loanee Conor Hourihane released by parent club Aston Villa

The Republic of Ireland international joined Villa from Barnsley in 2017. He joined Swansea City on loan in January of 2021 before he moved to Sheffield United on a season-long loan last campaign.

He made 28 appearances for the Blades in the Championship, scoring his only goal in a 3-1 win at QPR. He also provided four assists during his time at Bramall Lane.

The 31-year-old posted on social media after his departure from Villa was confirmed, saying: "All good things come to an end! Special days and special club."

RELEASED: Conor Hourihane will leave Aston Villa at the end of the month after spending last season on loan at Sheffield United. Picture: Getty Images.

Hourihane played 151 times for Villa and having been part of Swansea and Sheffield United sides that reached the Championship play-offs, he is likely to be a man in demand this summer.

He achieved promotion with Aston Villa in 2019 and played in 27 of the club's 38 Premier League games the following season, scoring three goals and claiming five assists.