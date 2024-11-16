It took them a few weeks to get off the mark, but now Sheffield United are finally putting some positive results together in the FA Women’s Championship, the belief in the camp is growing quickly.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the verdict of head coach Ash Thompson whose team suffered at the start of the season because they were late in signing new players as uncertainty loomed over the women’s football programme at Bramall Lane. When they started the second-tier season with six straight defeats, the portents were for a long and difficult season ahead.

But Thompson always felt his team were close and a 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers, followed by a draw at bottom-club Portsmouth last Sunday, have validated that belief for him and his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We did always feel that we weren’t far away, we were in games and losing them by fine margins,” said Thompson.

Southampton, England, 29th September 2024. Ash Thompson manager of Sheffield United during the FA Women's Championship match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture credit should read: Paul Terry / Sportimage

“Believing you’re going to get points and actually getting points are two different things, so the Blackburn result was massive for our self-belief. And then at Portsmouth, it was one we had targeted to get three points and we were in a position at half-time to do just that. So the fact we weren’t able to do that was disappointing, but we’ve taken four points out of six against the two teams around us away from home, so there are positives.

“It helps us to move forward. You come in with a spring in your step when you’ve got a result on a weekend and that’s a feeling we’re trying to capture and carry forward.”

Those two results moved United up to ninth in the Championship on four points, above both Blackburn and Portsmouth. Only one team is relegated. If they are to look upwards, continuing the positive streak at Bramall Lane on Sunday is crucial, because visitors Sunderland are one place but nine points above the Blades in a congested top eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way the league is shaking out, even though there’s a gap, I still feel anybody can beat anybody on their day and we’re going in with that mentality,” said Thompson.

“Sunderland were in a title challenge last year and their squad hasn’t changed that much, which just shows the progression of the league.