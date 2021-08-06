Sheffield United looking to sign former Leeds United midfielder

After last season’s success, Hull City are keen to take Regan Slater on loan again, whilst Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens confirmed this week he is one of many managers who would like to bring striker Daniel Jebbison to his club.

But going into tomorrow evening’s opening Championship game at home to Birmingham City without a new signing to his name at the time of writing, new manager Jokanovic’s focus is more on adding to his squad, and he remains hopeful he will not have the in-demand Aaron Ramsdale or Sander Berge sold from under him.

The former Chelsea midfielder says in an ideal world he would like four new faces before the August 31 transfer deadline but in reality he will be happy with two.

Blades bound? Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic is trying toi bring former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira back to Yorkshire. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Sampdoria’s former Leeds United midfielder Vieira and Chris Wilder target Davies are on his wishlist.

Davies was a left-sided centre-back Wilder wanted to sign when Jack O’Connell suffered a season-ending injury in September. The failure to do so increased tensions between Wilder and the board and Davies instead joined Liverpool in January but is available again having failed to feature for them. Vieira, meanwhile, has reportedly been offered to the Blades.

“I hope we can find quality people who can add to our quality and different people to improve competition in the squad and make us more competitive in the game,” said Jokanovic.

“Our original plan was to bring in only two players. We are still thinking if we will stay with the same players or something else.

Target: Wales and Liverpool defender Ben Davies (left) is wanted by Sheffield United. Picture: PA

“The perfect thing would be four or five players.

“I hope it will be as soon as possible but you know how these things go.

“I am happy with the players I’m working with but like all the coaches around the world we need some support and some improvement.”

Asked about his youngsters, some of whom were given a first taste of senior football last season, Jokanovic shed little light.

“Some will stay with me, some will be loaned, some can be sold, some can go back to the Under-23s,” he said. “It will depend on the new additions.

“I am really happy with the work they offer us, these young people all push hard to improve themselves. They add things I am really happy about.

“Everything is still possible until the last day of August.”

Striker Jebbison became the youngest player to score on his Premier League debut at Everton in May, and that pedigree is reflected in the number of clubs interested in taking him on loan. Slater was influential in Hull’s League One-winning season.

Jokanovic was clearer about Arsenal targets Ramsdale and Berge.

“I will be really surprised if these two guys don’t start the game against Birmingham,” he said. “I hope these two guys will stay with us because they are important players in my squad.

“I know how this business is but I am thinking of them as part of my squad and that’s it. There’s the possibility they could exit of course but at the moment I’m not thinking about being without them.”

Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie returned to training this week and are in contention to face Birmingham at Bramall Lane but Republic of Ireland international Enda Stevens is not, having not yet been passed fit to join the group.