Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder confident of new signings in the early part of next week

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that he is confident of incoming transfer activity in the early part of next week.

The Blades' boss, fresh from watching his side progress to the last 16 of the FA Cup following an ultra-professional 2-0 win at Millwall - thanks to second-half goals from Mo Besic and Ollie Norwood - has so far brought in Jack Rodwell and Jack Robinson, with the latter making his debut as a late substitute at the New Den.

Wilder says his business is not finished yet and confirmed he is down the line with some prospective new additions.

He said: "We have been working extremely hard over the past couple of days with meetings and we are moving forward on a couple of things. In terms of the backing I have had from the board, it has been terrific.

"Timely introductions and additions into this window will no doubt lift the group to another level. Hopefully, we will get some business done on Monday or Tuesday."

Delighted with his side's Cup progression at Millwall, Wilder added: "I thought they were outstanding and epitomised everything that is good about our football club, Sheffield United.

"We made changes and they did and this was never going to be an easy tie. I quite like coming here, it's raw and real and they (Millwall fans) are at you from behind the dug-out and at the players and at our coaching staff and they are passionate about their football club.

"But if we want to go well in this competition, we obviously have to get a result at places like this. It was a great result and great performance.

"I had the board out and talked about five things that they (Millwall) would possibly be talking about us - changes to the team, Premier League (side), points are more important than a cup run, the pitch being soft and one other thing.

"If that was me, I would be talking about my players playing a Premier League side and there have been loads of victims here over a long, long time, especially recently. And we did not want to be another one."