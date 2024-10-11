Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder dedicates Championship monthly award to the late George Baldock

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder has dedicated his EFL Championship manager of the month award for September to the late George Baldock.

Wilder presided over an impressive haul of 10 points from four unbeaten games last month - including wins against Watford, Hull City and Derby County - with the miserly Blades not so much as conceding a goal as they continued their impressive start to life back in the second tier.

But it was put into perspective by the death on Wednesday of former defender Baldock at the age of just 31.

It was Wilder who signed Baldock in the summer of 2017, and the wing-back became a key part of the team which finished ninth in the Premier League in 2019-20.

He won a second promotion back to the top division under Paul Heckingbottom in 2022-23, and remained at Bramall Lane until leaving for Panathinaikos in the summer.

Wilder said: "This award is recognition for a lot of hard work from the players and the staff in the opening months of the season.

"But it has been put into perspective by the tragic news about George Baldock, which has hit everyone at the club very hard. We dedicate the award to him and his family at this difficult time.

"Although George left the club in the summer, he was instrumental in building the sort of mentality Blades fans demand of their players, and we demand of ourselves.

"This award is a sign that as a group we are getting back to that but there is a lot of work still to do.

"What needs to be taken into consideration is that this is a new group, providing a new dynamic, which includes the lads who were here last season. There’s still a lot of work to do but the signs are good."

The 57-year-old beat off competition from Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace, Burnley chief Scott Parker and Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan missed out on the players' accolade in the Championship, which went to Norwich City's Borja Sainz.