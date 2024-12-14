SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder has spoken on numerous occasions about the power that a pumped-up Bramall Lane crowd can generate.

Talk of arrogance and complacency has been somewhat rarer, by contrast.

Wilder mentioned those words in a pre-match warning directed not just to his players ahead of today’s home game with struggling Plymouth Argyle. They were also aimed towards the club’s supporters.

Wilder’s side, who leapfrogged Yorkshire rivals Leeds United back into top spot of the Championship after a 1-0 victory at Millwall on Wednesday, are seeking their ninth consecutive home league win this afternoon.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match with Sunderland at Bramall Lane. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

The Blades are also striving to register a ninth successive clean sheet at S2. They last conceded a goal on August 17.

Second-from-bottom Argyle, by contrast, remain without a victory on their travels this season. The only other EFL side who have yet to win a league game away from home in 2024-25 are Oxford United.

Plymouth - who face a reunion with former goalkeeper Michael Cooper - have taken just two points from 10 matches on the road. Their last away success came at Rotherham United on April 5.

Against a Blades side who are also unbeaten in nine matches - winning seven - they head back to South Yorkshire with fairly long odds.

The vastly-experienced Wilder, for his part, is wary.

He said: "I’ve talked about arrogance and complacency and there has to be no sign of that.

"I don’t think there will be from my messages to the players. I don’t want there to be an arrogance and complacency from our supporters as well.

"We understand that we were in League One for six years, a massive club in the division for six years..So we can’t afford to be complacent as a club and the fans can’t.

"I don’t want them (thinking) it will be three or four-nil and it’s just a given.

"Of course, you cannot get away from the fact that they (Plymouth) are in a tough spot. But they fought their way out of that position last season and the season before they got promoted as well, so they know how to win.

"They will be looking at us and to puncture our home record and get themselves up and running.

"Our schedule has been hectic and there’s a lot of tired players out there as well who played on Wednesday night and got back in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"If we take it lightly as a club, we get hurt and I don’t want us to be.”

While United have remained outstandingly on-message in their promotion pursuit on the pitch, reports regarding COH Sports’ proposed £105m takeover of the club has provided a constant backdrop off it of late.

Last weekend, a statement issued by the consortium, led by American businessmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, stated they had received full clearance from the EFL, with further reports this week suggesting that a deal may be delated to the summer. Speaking last month, Wilder called for ‘clarity’ regarding the takeover ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, the Blades chief insists that the issue will continue not to affect his players in any way, shape or form and is not their concern.

He continued: "It’s got absolutely nothing to do with them.

"They just have to get on with playing football. It’s got something to do with me a little bit and of course, there’s questions from the staff and people like that, but absolutely nothing to do with the players.

"Their job is to get on and play as well as they possibly can, which they are.

"A lot have been producing really good performances and grinding it out when we have to and playing well when we have to."