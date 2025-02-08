Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder leaps to defence of £10m striker after criticism from some supporters
The promotion-chasers Blades beat off interest from several rivals, including Sunderland to sign the 22-year-old from Leicester City last month.
Cannon, who was recalled by the Foxes after netting 11 times in 25 appearances during an impressive loan spell at Stoke City - ahead of being sold - has failed to find the net in his first two games for United.
It has led to some criticism from a small section of supporters, particularly after his recent debut against Hull City, which Wilder was unhappy with.
The Blades chief, whose side can move within two points of leaders Leeds United with victory against Portsmouth today, said: “I have heard a couple of things after the game against Hull. If people think he is absolutely going to hit the ground running, after one training session, they haven’t got a clue regarding the game of football in my opinion.
"I am not expecting it to be five, ten, 15 or 20 games for him to settle in; he can't.
"But he’s been at three clubs now in the space of a year and he’s been at a different club to ours in the last six months and done very, very well. That’s the reason why a lot of clubs were chasing him and Stoke City were desperate for him to stay.
"From a confidence point of view, it’s centre forwards scoring goals, but I'd rather achieve what we want to achieve and Tom score five than Tom scoring 15 and being in this division next year.”
Meanwhile, Wilder has passed on his condolences on behalf of the club to the family of Harvey Willgoose after the tragic death of the 15-year-old United supporter following an incident at his school in Sheffield earlier this week.
The club will pay tribute to the teenager today, with a minute’s applause planned, a tribute in the matchday programme, while members of the Willgoose family have been invited to the game where a wreath will be laid in Harvey’s honour.
A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared in court on Thursday morning charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.
Wilder said: "From myself, the staff and the players, condolences to the family. I know the club are dealing with it and will pay their respects at the game on Saturday.
"It’s a tragic situation for the family, school and the city as well.”