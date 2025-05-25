Chris Wilder said he "never felt the need to change things" as Sheffield United failed to defend a one-goal lead in the Championship play-off final.

Sheffield United had the stronger bench but of Wilder's six substitutions, three were for injuries, with only two tactical changes at 1-0.

That was because his team had much the better of the first half, and although Sunderland had more possession after the break, they were kept them away from Michael Cooper's goal until the two decisive moments.

"On the sideline I never felt worried and that we needed to do something," said Wilder, who lost Gustavo Hamer and his replacement Ben Brereton Diaz to injury, then Anel Ahmedhodzic shortly before Watson's goal to a concussion which allowed both sides to make an extra change.

"The two goals (conceded) from our point of view are really poor.

"For the second goal we need to secure the ball at the top of the pitch but we don’t and the middle of the park is wide open.

"And then the game's gone past us, it's 97 minutes."

CHANGES: Ben Brereton Díaz (left) replaces the injured Gustavo Hamer. The Chile international would himself go off injured (Image: Paul Terry / Sportimage)

After 64 minutes, Wilder brought on Callum O’Hare for Campbell, and Andre Brooks for Rhian Brewster.

Brooks gave fresh energy helping Hamza Choudhury, who had done well with the dangerous Romaine Mundle, but missed a chance to kill the game off.