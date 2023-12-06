SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder insists that he remains 'on good speaking terms' with Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson after being sacked for the first time in his managerial career by the Boro chief in the autumn of 2022.

After a spell out of the game - minus a short temporary stint at Watford towards the end of last season - Wilder has made a full-term return to management at former club Blades, signing an 18-month deal.

He has been entrusted with saving his boyhood club's season. They prop up the Premier League table with just five points - and one win - from 14 matches thus far in 2023-24 ahead of Wednesday's game with Liverpool.

The 56-year-old - who enjoyed a highly successful spell, first time around, at Bramall Lane which saw the club achieve two promotions and finish in ninth place in the top-flight in 2019-20 - says he is a better manager for his experiences at Boro and Watford after leaving Bramall Lane.Previously, a poor start to the 2022-23 campaign saw Boro chairman Gibson call time on Wilder's tenure on Teesside.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who has returned for a second spell at Bramall Lane. Picture: Getty Images.

Wilder has impressively hauled Boro into play-off contention the previous season, but his time at the club went downhill after he refused to rule out links to the vacant role at Burnley in Easter 2022.

Wilder insisted: "I am better for the experiences. I had a couple of experiences at Middlesbrough and Watford which were interesting.

"I enjoyed my period at Middlesbrough. In the first season what (when) I went in, the club went from lower half of the Championship right into the play-offs and had two fantastic cup experiences, beating Man United at Old Trafford and Spurs at the Riverside."Then (Boro) got off to a slow start (in 2022-23), I understand that and then the decision was made, for the first time in my career, to terminate my contract after ten games.

"The chairman makes a decision as owners and chairmen have that ability to do. You sometimes don't think you have been given time or feel it's unfair, but that's by the by if the owner makes a decision.

"I've spoken to Steve afterwards and am on good speaking terms with Steve regarding that.

"I don't think my career will be determined by ten games at Middlesbrough.

"But every experience, good or bad, is beneficial to you moving forward.

"Failure doesn't destroy you, it just makes you a little more hardened, street-wise and determined.