Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on making Championship life 'interesting' to keep heat on 'most-talked about team' in Leeds United plus update on duo

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder is urging his high-flying Blades side to ‘keep their heads down’ and continue to try and ‘make it interesting’ in an engaging fight for Championship promotion with Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

Leaders Leeds are on a crest of a wave by virtue of a 14-match unbeaten league sequence, while February have seen them plunder 13 goals without reply in outstanding wins over Watford, Coventry City and Cardiff City.

But United – who welcome them on Monday week in a mouth-watering summit meeting – are just two points behind and their sixth win in seven league games saw them produce a performance to back up the result in a dominant 3-1 win over Wilder’s former club Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

The evening also saw automatic promotion contenders Burnley and Sunderland also win to maintain the intrigue at the top.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder during the Sky Bet Championship match against Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Wilder, whose side visit Luton his weekend, said: "People look at tables and when somebody drops a couple of points and someone wins a game or whatever.

"We have just got to keep our heads down and keep doing what we are doing and if we do that, we are going to be in the mix.

"If we don’t, we will find ourselves out of it. We want to be involved in it right the way through to the end and if we keep producing those types of performances, then we are going to give ourselves a good chance.

“Leeds are the talked-about team and rightly so. A fabulous group of players and well coached, smashing everybody here, there and everywhere and everybody’s tip to win it. "From my point of view, I’d say the same.

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Boro at Bramall Lane. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"But we want to make it interesting and hopefully we will do in terms of collecting the points and producing those performances.

"It’s another quick recovery and down the road to Luton on Friday and a tough place.

”If we can produce that level of performance (against Boro), between now and the end of the season, we will give ourselves as good a chance as anybody to be in the mix.”

Tom Cannon come off with an ankle issue a he break, while the outstanding Gus Hamer made way in the last 10 minutes, feeling his hamstring slightly.

Wilder added: “He rolled his ankle and Gus’s hamstring was tight.