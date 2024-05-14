SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has stressed that while the relegated Bramall Lane outfit have endured a torrid campaign, the football club remained connected and is not ‘broken.’

The Blades, who have won just three league matches in 37 this term and have set a Premier League record for the most goals conceded in a season - with their concession of 101 goals also equalling a club record set in 1933-34 - sign off an atrocious year at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Despite a pitiful campaign, Wilder insists that the club remains connected and has not been ‘broken’ by events in a 23-24 season which no-one at S2 will remember with any fondness.

The lifelong supporter admits to be humbled by the backing of Unitedites at times this term and they was never better exemplified than on Saturday when the sell-out away support provided raucous backing throughout the game as the Blades lost out 1-0 in their final away appointment of the campaign against Everton at Goodison Park.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, pictured after his side's Premier League defeat at Everton. It was the relegated Blades' sixth successive loss. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Wilder said: “It isn’t a broken football club. It isn’t. It's a connected football club that's had a bad season. It’s a really good football club.

"I think we all understand what toxic looks like. I’ve seen it at our football club and I’ve seen it right the way through football when it really is toxic.”

On the backing of United’s support last weekend, the 56-year-old continued: “At times it is humbling because you sometimes think, do we deserve it?

“Because of the position that we’re in. But hopefully, they’re seeing things and they love their football club. So my job now is to rebuild and produce another team that is supported passionately because the supporters are watching a winning team.

"That's the challenge for me and I think you understand my mindset, and where I am with it. I've had some great, great memories and great moments and I want to get those moments back and I want the supporters to get those moments back.