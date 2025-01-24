Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder promises no over-reaction to 3-0 defeat to Hull City

Chris Wilder has promised not to over-react to Sheffield United's most surprising defeat of the season.

Hull City are better than their place in the Championship relegation zone suggested, having changed coach from Tim Walter to Ruben Selles since the sides met in September.

But with the Blades so strong at home, a 3-0 margin was a surprise on a day when the title-chasing league leaders were just not at it.

Manager Wilder, though, was anxious not to get things out of perspective.

" There'll be a dramatic reaction to this," he promised. "I'm not trying to be the cleverest football manager on the planet but maybe it's just caught up with us a little bit.

"I've got to say congratulations to Ruben and his side. Getting the first goal was key and then they defended very well. (They were) compact, sat in and made it difficult for us. But we never found that bit of rhythm and connection.

"The first goal (scored by Matt Crooks) is a really poor one from our point of view. It's on the edge of their box and then they counter and a fabulous finish gives them the impetus and belief that it's going to be their night."

Wilder also pointed to Tyrese Campbell's goal disallowed for offside at 1-0 when the television cameras suggested Sean McLoughlin was playing the forwards onside.

"I've been told it's pretty tight but it's not gone for us," said Wilder. "The second one (for Matty Jacob) is the killer, really.

"The third (a Harrison Burrows own goal), I'm okay with because we're trying to get the one to make it an interesting last 10 or 15 minutes. But they got it and from there, it was game, set and match."

On his team's performance, he said: "The quality wasn't great. We have to do a lot of things right to get in those situations but they defended them very well.

"We had a few half chances but they defended their box brilliantly. There'll be a dramatic verdict on it, by everyone.