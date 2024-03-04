Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder set to turn to the kids as he vows to fight on
But the manager has no intention of being part of the inevitable changing of the guard a record-breakingly dreadful season is set to bring.
The Blades became the first team in English football history to concede five or more goals in four consecutive home games.
And it was telling that it was Oliver Norwood and Oli McBurnie, two of the senior figures from the team which finished ninth in the 2019-20 Premier League, Tom Davies – easily their most experienced top-flight player – and captain Anel Ahemdhodzic were all substituted, along with loanee James McAtee.
In previous hammerings, Wilder has been reluctant to throw on young players for fear of the damage it might do, but this time Andre Brooks, Will Osula and Oliver Arblaster – yet to play top-flight football – all came on with the score at 5-0, or in Arblaster's case 6-0.
It is the shape of things to come.
"What you'll notice and see a little bit more now is the introduction of the younger players because I thought we were better," said Wilder. "I know the game's gone and (Bukayo) Saka comes off and they dropped down a level but Brooks coming on, Osula and especially Arblaster coming on might be a route now.
"Maybe the younger boys want to learn and stick to the plan we're trying to implement."
Wilder insisted the defeat, which keeps his team 11 points adrift of safety, has only strengthened his determination to continue the rebuilding job ahead.
"It cements it," he said. "As far as I'm concerned in a way I'll wake up tomorrow and it'll strengthen my resolve to get this right because it's a big job, we understand that."
