Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom gets what he expects as Blades beat Championship leaders Burnley

Top of the table and unbeaten in 17 games, the Clarets came into the game in top form and led 2-1 at half-time but the Blades battled back to win 5-2.

They could have felt sorry for themselves at the break after Jack Robinson diverted a Manuel Benson shot past Wes Foderingham, then got caught by the winger for a second goal either side of Iliman Ndiaye's close-range finish. But that sort of thinking does not wash with manager Heckingbottom.

His side exploited Burnley's vulnerability from set pieces and crosses to putplay them in the second half, Oli McBurnie scoring twice, and Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic finding the net.

"As well as Burnley have done, and I think they're a very good side, the team to beat, we've got good players as well," said Heckingbottom. "I wouldn't have gone on the pitch expecting us to do anything other than to try and win.

"Burnley are going to try and win, they've got good players on a good run and they were going to try and bring us onto them and then play the ball in behind a little bit more with their pace up top.

"We weren't going to change our approach just because we thought that was going to happen, we were going to try and play on the front foot and potentially leave those spaces to win the ball back. We were going to put them under pressure, and not let them dominate the ball. It was just one of those games that was going to set up for an entertaining one in my eyes."

His attitude towards Robinson was typical of his no-nonsense approach.

EXPECTATIONS: Sheffield United's manager Paul Heckingbottom (left) congratulates goalscorer Jack Robinson at full-time

"He needed picking up but if you're going to feel sorry for yourself on a football pitch, you may as well go home," said Heckingbottom.

"We speak like that, that's what we want. There was only one reaction we wanted and expected and we got that.

"The first (goal's) harsh. For someone to cut inside on their left, which we know Benson wants to do, it's difficult against good players.

"For him to put his head in front of the shot, that's how he defends. But it's taken the slightest touch and put it in the corner away from Wes. He makes the block with his head and everyone says what a good block it is.

"It was one of them games when you're thinking about those little moments.

"The second goal for Burnley, it was a decision for Wes whether to throw it out or not, left or right, but I don't think he's seen Benson on the touchline and it's an error with a touch and you're behind against a good side.

"I felt I'd seen enough in the first half to know we could still win the game.

"The second goal was a bit of a kick in the teeth .

"Probably the biggest thing we could take from the game was the response in the second half.

"We spoke a lot about getting the ball to our wing-backs and the decision then is on the Burnley full-backs, are they going to jump and press? If they do, we've got our front two against their two.

"If they stay in, we're out and we did that a couple of times. We got the ball out a couple of times first half which we emphasised at half-time and it's not on we had the outlet of Oli.

"We wanted to play on that even more in the second half in term so of deliveries in the box, which were good."Not only Oli but the centre-backs were good at set plays. It gave us an extra threat which we would have been foolish to ignore."

Heckingbottom substituted George Baldock late in the game explaining that they are "managing" a hamstring problem the wing-back is suffering.

Manchester City loanees James McAtee and Tommy Doyle were not involved, though Heckingbottom downplayed both problems.

"We had Macca on the bench yesterday because it was settling down day to day," he said.

"We all saw the tackle and his knee swelled up. He was sore Wednesday, a little bit better Thursday, he got on the grass on Friday and was better again.

"He put himself forward but it was my call in the end to say no. He should be all right for Tuesday (at home to Rotherham United).