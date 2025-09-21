Sheffield United must get out of dire Championship situation 'pretty quickly' admits a concerned Chris Wilder
The Blades chief - in his third spell in charge of his boyhood club - received a raucous ovation when he was re-introduced to home supporters ahead of kick-off against Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane in front of a big 30,165 crowd on Saturday.
On the pitch, Wilder's homecoming was ruined as a late winner from Addicks substitute Isaac Olaofe condemned United to a sixth consecutive league defeat at the start of the season. They became the fourth Championship club to achieve that unwanted feat.
Without a point so far this term, the Blades have also not scored in the league in almost nine-and-a-half hours of football. They have mustered just three shots on target in their past three matches and 13 in six games in 2025-26. Six arrived on the opening weekend.
Wilder said: "We've got to find a way to get out of this situation pretty quickly because stats don't lie.
"The league table doesn't lie at the moment and we are that team that's at the bottom of the division for a reason.
"It's never going to be straightforward. I expected better though, I'll be honest. So, it's a little bit of a worry, I expected us to have that a little bit more belief in our play.
"Maybe I shouldn't have underestimated the effect of the last four or five, six games towards us."
While Wilder had no issue with his side's overall work ethic and attitude, he pointedly referenced his players' lack of calmness and decision-making - particularly during the second half – under the pressure of matchday and the Blades' alarming start to the campaign.
‘Chaotic, 'anxious' and 'fragility' were three telling words that he used afterwards.
Wilder, whose side visit another slow starter in Oxford United next Saturday, continued: "With the players that we've got, it's no good producing it Monday to Friday (in training).
"When the bullets are firing and you're out there and in that spotlight and you're under that pressure, there's pressure to produce individually and collectively and play like a top championship team. And that is where you get judged, that's where we all get judged (on matchday)."