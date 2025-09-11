Mark McGuinness says it is only a matter of time before Sheffield United get back on track so long as everyone gets behind under-fire manager Ruben Selles.

The Spaniard was targeted by the Blades' travelling fans after their last game, a 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough.

It extended their losing start to the season to five matches in all competitions. They only lost 12 in the whole of 2024-25.

The board allowed Selles to bring in seven new senior players this summer and move out seven, with four of those signings coming after in the two days after the Middlesbrough defeat.

One of them, centre-back McGuinness, believes it has left a squad which can turn the team's fortunes around, but only if the club remains united.

"I think it's really important that everyone gets behind each other, whether that is the manager, the players, everyone around, that everyone buys in and gets on board with what's going on," said the 24-year-old.

"Once everyone does that, it'll only be a matter of time when things turn and things will really progress and really start to sort of iron out problems and we'll get back on track.

"We've got more than enough ability in the group and I'm really looking forward to seeing where things progress."

UNDER PRESSURE: Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles (Image: Nigel French/PA Wire)

The Blades return to action in Friday's televised game at Ipswich Town who were also tipped to challenge strongly for automatic promotion this season.

The Tractor Boys, relegated from last season's Premier League, are also looking for their first win of the season, though they have drawn three of their four Championship games.

"They had a lot of success last season, a great experience, but it's a completely different ball game in the Championship," said McGuinness, part of the Luton Town side who suffered Championship relegation last season having come down from the Premier League in 2023-24.

"Teams, even if personnel is similar, can sometimes find themselves in transition periods.