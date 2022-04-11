Sheffield United: No Easter surprise return for talisman Billy Sharp

The Blades captain missed a third successive game against Bournemouth on Saturday due to a hamstring injury and the 36-year-old will also sit out his side’s key Easter programme against Reading and Bristol City.

Sharp is earmarked to return in time for the home game with Cardiff City on April 23.

Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom said: “We have had a third opinion and different scan and it is what we actually expected. It’s just that final push and getting him to a level where we know he can sprint and is safe to come back.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp is currently out injured. Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“We’d love to have Bill available, but there’s nothing we can do. With him out and Dids (David McGoldrick and Rhian (Brewster) out, it just takes away your opinions.”

United extended their unbeaten home sequence to 12 matches in the 0-0 draw with second-placed Bournemouth on a day when poor finishing, inspired goalkeeping from Mark Travers and the failure of referee Dean Whitestone to ignore a late penalty shout went against them.