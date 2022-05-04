Sheffield United: Oliver Norwood hoping to avoid another ‘mad day’ in play-off race

The Sheffield United midfielder was among a Fulham squad who missed out on automatic promotion on the final day of 2017-18 at Birmingham, only to pick themselves up to beat second-city opposition in Aston Villa in the play-off final.

In another loan spell in the season before that, Norwood was promoted with Brighton, who beat Wigan at the Amex Stadium to return to the top-flight for the first time in 34 years.

There was also joy with his current club in 2018-19, with United effectively sealing promotion against Ipswich at a packed Bramall Lane.

Alongside sampling joy, Norwood has also witnessed the surreal during his time at Huddersfield Town.

That came on a dramatic and see-saw last day of the 2012-13 season when both Town and relegation rivals Barnsley effectively downed tools late on, mindful they were safe after Peterborough went behind in the 89th minute at Crystal Palace.

Reds’ keeper Luke Steele had the ball at his feet, unchallenged in open play, for two minutes with home and away players urging to keep it. It harkened back to the famous Germany versus Austria ‘Anschluss’ game in the 1982 World Cup.

For Norwood, 31 – speaking ahead of the Blades’ date with destiny with Fulham on Saturday as they seek to clinch their play-off place and thwart Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough – it is wise to be prepared for anything.

He said: “There’s different pressures. Huddersfield would have gone into League One; it would not have been a great outcome. Or for Barnsley as well.

“I have been through different experiences and we have a lot of lads who have seen it and done it.

“It was a mad day (at Huddersfield). We were down and then up and then we were both up and then one was down.

“It was a crazy experience, but the best bit was the goalkeeper who had the ball for a few minutes at the end and both (opposing) players were just stood saying: ‘Leave him on it, we are both safe.’ That was a different kind of pressure to try and stay in the division and everything that comes with that if you drop into League One.

“I have some good experiences to lean on and so have plenty of others and hopefully we can get the job done and look forward to securing our place in the play-offs. Who knows what can happen if we get in there.”

The importance of senior figures like Norwood in keeping others calm and focused for whatever Saturday brings cannot be overstated on a day when United are aiming to dash the ambitions of someone the players know well in Wilder.

He added: “It is about knowing who needs an arm around them and who needs a rocket at times. We’ve a good blend, personalities and dressing room. It’s always been strong since I’ve been here. Credit to the old manager who brought in a lot of us.

“We’ve always had that togetherness. It’s quite easy for people to come in and fit in here and that’s something you need.”

Now an ‘elder statesman’ who is there to dispense advice to young players, Norwood considers himself fortunate to have had plenty of mentors during those earlier tense times.

Norwood continued: “A big one for me was Glenn Murray. When I went to Brighton, he was brilliant as a senior player around the dressing room. Dale Stephens was there as well and at Fulham, there was Kev McDonald, who was a huge influence. There were different people and personalities.

“When I signed here, there was Bashy (Chris Basham) and Sharpy (Billy Sharp), who knew the club inside out. They were fantastic players as well and not just personalities, they go out and produce on the pitch as well.