Sheffield United on verge of another record transfer with £10m Bournemouth striker

SHEFFIELD UNITED were last night on the verge of breaking their transfer record for the third time this month by snapping up Bournemouth forward Lys Mousset for £10m, The Yorkshire Post understands.

The 23-year-old has undergone a medical with the Blades after agreement was reached between the two clubs over the fee.

Mousset joined the Cherries for £5.7m from Le Havre in 2016 but has largely been a bit-part player on the south coast due to the form of England striker Callum Wilson and former Hull City loanee Josh King.

The French striker has made 58 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth but 50 of those have come from the bench. He has scored three goals for Eddie Howe’s side.

His record for France Under-21s is more impressive, eight appearances having yielded five goals. Mousset was also a regular scorer at Le Havre, netting 14 times in 29 outings for the French club.

Providing there are no last minute hitches in the deal, Mousset will follow Luke Freeman and Callum Robinson in becoming the club’s third record signing of the summer.

Freeman joined from Queens Park Rangers for £5m on July 3, a fee that was usurped by the £7m that United paid Preston North End for Robinson nine days later.

The deal to bring Mousset north will be the first eight figure fee in United’s history. It is unlikely, however, to be the last with Wilder hoping to shatter the record once again before the window closes on August 8.

Ollie McBurnie, the Swansea City striker, is understood to have been the subject of a £15m bid from United that was rejected by the Welsh club.

The Lane chief wants four more new faces before the season kicks off at Bournemouth, including Dean Henderson who is expected to return on loan from Manchester United.

Ravel Morrison and Phil Jagielka have also joined this summer, both as free agents.

Mousset is expected to be part of the United party who travel to Northampton Town today for a friendly, even though he is unlikely to feature.

The trip to Sixfields will bring happy memories back for both the Blades and their manager.

It was here that promotion from League One was clinched at the end of Wilder’s first season at the helm. He had led Northampton to the League Two title the previous season.

Morrison is expected to make his bow after recovering from a heel problem, while Robinson should start after impressing from the bench against Burton.