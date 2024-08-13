Sheffield United on verge of two signings as young players push themselves forward

Sheffield United hope to have two new signings in the building ahead of Saturday's Championship game at home to Queens Park Rangers, but their League Cup win over Wrexham showed there are others already at the club ready to bolster them.

The Blades had an entirely changed XI for their 4-2 first-round win over a Wrexham side who themselves made 10 changes and 19-year-old midfielder Sydie Peck was outstanding for the hosts.

Goalkeeper Michael Cooper and winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi were watching from the stands ahead of expected moves from Plymouth Argyle and Crystal Palace (on loan) respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've been working hard on a couple so we'd like to think tomorrow (Wednesday) or maybe Thursday (they will be signed)," said manager Chris WIlder. "Hopefully before the weekend we'll have two in the group that'll bolster the group and I'll be delighted to get them over the line when it happens."

But the night was more about the Blades youngsters who came to the fore.

"Femi (Seriki) was on the pitch at Preston and Sydie was, Blaster (Oliver Arblaster) and Brooksy (Andre Brooks).

"That's really good work by the academy, we've made some smart signings pre-season but these boys are part of it and have been outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sydie in the middle of the park has been really good pre-season and I thought he was excellent, Owen (Hampson), Louie (Marsh) and Harry Boyes showed why they should be making their debuts.

STEPS FORWARD: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

"They're really good to work with and willing to learn. It's not easy debuts for those boys because of the nature of the game and Wrexham on a high, with a strong squad.

"We controlled the game and were pretty comfortable, they score from a set play which we thought would be a major part of them scoring against us but we got one of our own as well through (Auston) Trusty and we played some really good football. And deserved the result."

Will Boyes put his side in front from a corner but Trusty, who was at fault for it, made up for it with a goal of his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Brunt put a Rhian Brewster effort into his own net, and Marsh scored his first goal for the Blades after Brewster's penalty was saved, and Anis Slimane made it four before Wrexham's Seb Revan grabbed a consolation goal.

RIght-back Seriki went off early in the game with an injury.

"I just think he tweaked his groin as he went through," said Wilder. "It was a bit of an incident over the far side where the kid went flying through. Thankfully he didn't make contact because if he had, he'd have been coming off earlier than he did.