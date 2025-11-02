Annie's Song was just five words in when the tannoy had to pull the plug on Saturday. Optimism has abruptly been cut short at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United start every half there with the John Denver song they have appropriated but he had barely cleared his throat when former Barnsley striker Carlton Morris bore down on goal to dink the ball over Michael Cooper.

About 18 seconds after Sydie Peck kicked the second period off, Derby County doubled their lead en route to a 3-1 win.

When Chris Wilder returned for a third spell as manager, many of us assumed that at the very least, the danger of Championship relegation would quickly disappear.

Reality had dawned before Saturday but the boos at half-time and from the relatively few who stuck it out until the end rammed it home, if you will pardon the pun.

The shot in the arm of Wilder's return has worn off. He did amazing things in his first spell as manger, but could not wave a magic wand in his second. This cause is not lost like that, but tougher than we realised.

After helping double Derby’s away wins this season, the Blades remain in the relegation zone.

A ratio of nine points from Wilder's eight games might just be enough to stay up, although with Ruben Selles' cameo appearance on the Bramall Lane version of Pointless effectively reducing their season to 41 games, it might not.

FALL GUY: Sydie Peck was at fault for Derby County's first two goals (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

The miracle weapon of the January transfer window is 33 points away. There will only be 48 to play for once it shuts.

There are six points up for grabs before the international break, and mooted returns of Gustavo Hamer and Oliver Arblaster from injury. The next fixture is Tuesday’s at a Coventry City side hinting they might be on a higher plane to the rest.

Only surviving would be a negligent waste of the legacy of playing – and earning – in the Premier League 18 months ago, then winning 90 Championship points last season.

The problems that cannot wait to be fixed are widespread.

DIMINISHED AUTHORITY: Japhet Tanganga (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Not on Saturday, but goalkeeper Cooper has shown more fallibility already this season than last.

Hybrid right-back/right-sided central defender Japhet Tanganga is not radiating the authority he did at Millwall, as shown when he and Djibril Soumare allowed Morris to outjump them at the near post for the 24th-minute goal which set him and Derby on their way.

Who plays left-back out of possession and wing-back in it is a game of musical chairs between Sam McCallum and Harrison Burrows.

When centre-back Mark McGuinness had to be substituted after an hour of bullying Patrick Agyemang glided too easily past his unlikely replacement – midfielder Alex Matos, used at right-back.

HAT-TRICK: Derby County's Carlton Morris (Image: Bruce Rollinson/PA Wire)

Derby won a dubious penalty as Matos went down too easily and was deemed to have handballed. Morris sent Cooper the wrong way for his first hat-trick and sixth goal against the Blades in his last five starts.

"They've not had to work hard for the first goal, not had to work hard for the second goal, certainly not had to work hard for the third goal," moaned Wilder, quite rightly.

Peck was inexplicably marking the man mountain of a striker when he let him get ahead of him at the corner from which Morris opened the scoring. Peck assisted the buzzkiller second, playing him through from 15 yards inside his own half trying to pick out Ben Mee.

Tyrese Campbell is not a No 9 who gives much apart from goals – although there was a lovely flick to send Callum O'Hare through at 1-0 – so when crosses as good as Chiedozie Ogbene’s land on your head in first-half stoppage time, putting them over is not ideal.

After the game Wilder bemoaned the absence of a Morris-style targetman after Kieffer Moore – two goals behind the Blades on nine for Wrexham this season – went unreplaced. Ryan One has the right build but not yet his manager’s trust, brought on as a left-winger.

Meanwhile, expensive forwards Tom Cannon and Louie Barry did not make the squad, one of "those" signings, Christian Nwachukkwu preferred as an unused substitute.

BEATEN TOO EASILY: Sheffield United's makeshift right-back Alex Matos was no match for Patrick Agyemang (right) (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

This team lacks leaders but Tom Davies, Danny Ings and Jairo Riedewald have one league start each this season, largely because none had proper pre-seasons.

No wonder the fans are restless.

You would like to say they at least saw some fight as O'Hare scored in the 74th minute and was denied a second by a low save three minutes later. The reality, though, was plenty were on their way home then.

"There's an expectancy and quite rightly so," commented Wilder. "The players need to live up to that.”

Worryingly, we cannot be sure how this song will end.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Tanganga, McGuinness (Matos 60), Mee, McCallum (Burrows 79); Peck, Soumare (T Davies 68); Ogbene (Ings 79), O'Hare, Brooks (One 60); Campbell. Unused substitutes: Bindon, A Davies, Nwachukwu, Riedewald.

Derby County: Widell Zetterström; Langas, Sanderson, Clarke; Ward, Clark (Adams 79), Ozoh, Forsyth; Brereton Diaz (Brewster 73), Agyemang (Jackson 79(; Morris (Salvesen 87). Unused substitutes: Batth, Blackett-Taylor, Weimann, Nyambe, Vickers.