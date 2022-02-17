Sheffield United plan to manage Jayden Bogle's knee injury until the summer

The wing-back has been a key performer for Sheffield United this season, but missed Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Hull City because of the problem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 16 matches still to play this term - and the Blades hope three in the play-offs as well - manager Heckingbottom is anxious to nurse Bogle through. He is fortunate he has a high-quality stand-in in the shape of George Baldock, who played against the Tigers.

"He’s got an issue on his knee which we’re going to try and manage, we’re trying to settle it down and with some management, hopefully we can get him on the pitch," he said.

"It’s probably going to be week to week and game to game. If it was a long period of time (he will be out for), we’d probably look to get it rectified. He’s had a scan so we know the problem.

"If it came to the point he was having to miss so much football anyway, we’d intervene and get something done but we’re confident we’ll get him through to the end of the season and keep him involved.

"We’ve been realty pleased with him, he’s been fantastic.

"Everyone knew what a good player he is, he had a spell in the Premier League and did well and he’s added a good dynamic to how we play."

Ben Osborn should be back in training next week but is stil some way off making his first substitute appearance against his boyhood club Derby County in mid-January. Enda Stevens's calf injury remains more of a mystery.

"Hopefully Ben will get some sort of integration into the squads next week," said Heckingbottom. "He won’t be fit to play (at home to Swansea City on Saturday).