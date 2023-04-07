Sheffield United player ratings as Blades shine without making it fully count

Sheffield United earned a crucial three points in their quest for Premier League football.

There were plenty of good performances, despite only beating Wigan Athletic 1-0.

Wes Foderingham - only had one save to make but it was a really good one 7

Anel Ahmedhodzic - did his job defensively without getting carried away bombing on 6

John Egan - headed wide at a set piece 6

Jack Robinson - a steady Robinson performance 6

Tommy Doyle - growing in confidence as the season goes on 7

Jayden Bogle - gave his side extra threat down the right 7

Sander Berge - got forward well but like his team, without the finish 7

James McAtee - brilliant early on but probably came off at the right time 7

George Baldock - did a good job out of position 6

Iliman Ndiaye - all the skills were on show and he scored a vital tap-in too 8

Billy Sharp - unable to take a couple of good chances against the team he normally scores for fun against 5

Substitutes:

Oli McBurnie (for Sharp, 65) - had a shot deflect wide for a corner 6

Oliver Norwood (for McAtee, 65) - put a chip just over 6

John Fleck (for Fleck, 79) - pleased his manager with his energy 6