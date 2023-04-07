Sheffield United player ratings as Blades shine without making it fully count

There were plenty of good performances, despite only beating Wigan Athletic 1-0.
Wes Foderingham - only had one save to make but it was a really good one 7
Anel Ahmedhodzic - did his job defensively without getting carried away bombing on 6
John Egan - headed wide at a set piece 6
Jack Robinson - a steady Robinson performance 6
Tommy Doyle - growing in confidence as the season goes on 7
Jayden Bogle - gave his side extra threat down the right 7
Sander Berge - got forward well but like his team, without the finish 7
James McAtee - brilliant early on but probably came off at the right time 7
George Baldock - did a good job out of position 6
Iliman Ndiaye - all the skills were on show and he scored a vital tap-in too 8
Billy Sharp - unable to take a couple of good chances against the team he normally scores for fun against 5
Substitutes:
Oli McBurnie (for Sharp, 65) - had a shot deflect wide for a corner 6
Oliver Norwood (for McAtee, 65) - put a chip just over 6
John Fleck (for Fleck, 79) - pleased his manager with his energy 6
Unused substitutes: Davies, Basham, Clark, Osula.