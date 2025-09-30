Sheffield United player ratings as one man's class stands out
The Blades took the lead through Tyrese Campbell only for Southampton to hit back for a 2-1 win. It was a performance low on quality at times from the Blades but a game high on incident – often controversial, with the hosts feeling aggrieved not to get the chance of a late equaliser.
Michael Cooper – not a great night for him. Looked like he thought he should have done better with the goal, his footwork nearly got him in trouble in the first half and conceded a corner in the second 5
Japhet Tanganga – made an important block in the first half; booked for trying to put Adam Armstrong off his penalty 6
Mark McGuinness – in mitigation Ross Stewart was in fine form, but McGuinness struggled 5
Ben Mee – a harsh free-kick against him only further inflamed things 6
Chiedozie Ogbene – should have had a penalty 6
Tom Davies – showed his class at times but was never going to last 90 minutes 8
Sydie Peck – a lovely backheel in the first half, he thought he had snatched it with a late equaliser 7
Harrison Burrows – continued his disappointing start to the season 5
Callum O'Hare – a very creative performance playing as one of two inside-forwards in a 3-4-2-1 7
Gustavo Hamer – a couple of lovely passes but not enough else 6
Tyrese Campbell – a clinical finish in the first half but he missed a decent chance in the second 7
Substitutes:
Alex Matos (for Matos, 70) – unable to make much impact 5
Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 70) – fouled for Hamer's late free-kick 5
Danny Ings (for Mee, 82) – N/A
Femi Seriki (for Ogbene, 82) – N/A
Sam McCallum (for Burrows, 85) – N/A
Not used: Bindon, A Davies, Soumare, Barry.