Sheffield United player ratings as one man's class stands out

Sheffield United suffered their fourth home defeat of the season against Southampton.

The Blades took the lead through Tyrese Campbell only for Southampton to hit back for a 2-1 win. It was a performance low on quality at times from the Blades but a game high on incident – often controversial, with the hosts feeling aggrieved not to get the chance of a late equaliser.

Michael Cooper – not a great night for him. Looked like he thought he should have done better with the goal, his footwork nearly got him in trouble in the first half and conceded a corner in the second 5

Japhet Tanganga – made an important block in the first half; booked for trying to put Adam Armstrong off his penalty 6

Mark McGuinness – in mitigation Ross Stewart was in fine form, but McGuinness struggled 5

Ben Mee – a harsh free-kick against him only further inflamed things 6

Chiedozie Ogbene – should have had a penalty 6

Tom Davies – showed his class at times but was never going to last 90 minutes 8

TOUCHES OF CLASS: Sheffield United midfielder Tom Davies (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Sydie Peck – a lovely backheel in the first half, he thought he had snatched it with a late equaliser 7

Harrison Burrows – continued his disappointing start to the season 5

Callum O'Hare – a very creative performance playing as one of two inside-forwards in a 3-4-2-1 7

Gustavo Hamer – a couple of lovely passes but not enough else 6

Tyrese Campbell – a clinical finish in the first half but he missed a decent chance in the second 7

Substitutes:

Alex Matos (for Matos, 70) – unable to make much impact 5

Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 70) – fouled for Hamer's late free-kick 5

Danny Ings (for Mee, 82) – N/A

Femi Seriki (for Ogbene, 82) – N/A

Sam McCallum (for Burrows, 85) – N/A