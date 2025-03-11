Sheffield United player ratings as substitutes provide spark on night of half-measures

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 11th Mar 2025, 22:29 BST
Sheffield United picked up a point but ended the night disappointed after a flat performance saw them drop two against Bristol City.

The Blades led for just short of half-an-hour but rather than push to add to their lead, invited an equaliser which eventually came on a night when plenty of players were off-colour.

Michael Cooper – one of the saves of the season to keep it at 0-0, but later let a cross squirm through him – a rare mistake from him 7

Femi Seriki – showed his energy and his rawness 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rob Holding – looked steady away on his first start for 18 months 7

Jack Robinson – put in a typical Robinson performance 7

Harrison Burrows – given a tough night 6

Hamza Choudhury – too deep in central midfield but some important blocks at right-back 6

GOAL: Tyrese Campbell (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)placeholder image
GOAL: Tyrese Campbell (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Sydie Peck – part of a midfield that was over-run 5

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – his poor touch to deny him an early chance summed up a lackadaisical team performance 5

Callum O'Hare – played Campbell in well for a chance that was passed up 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ben Brereton Diaz – defended diligently but would have wanted more to work with at the other end 6

SUPER SUB: Gustavo Hamer of Sheffield United (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)placeholder image
SUPER SUB: Gustavo Hamer of Sheffield United (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

Tyrese Campbell – got his goal, not his fault it was not a winner 7

Substitutes:

Rhian Brewster (for O'Hare, 54) – really pepped things up when he came off the bench 7

Gustavo Hamer (for Rak-Sakyi, 54) – like Brewster, he had a big impact 7

Kieffer Moore (for Campbell, 66) – put a late chance wide 5

Anel Ahmedhodzic (for Seriki, 76) – made a couple of important blocks 6

Sam McCallum (for Holding, 76) – cameo performance 5

Not used: A Davies, Baptist, Brooks, One.

Related topics:BladesBristol CityFemi SerikiJack Robinson
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice