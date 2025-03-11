Sheffield United player ratings as substitutes provide spark on night of half-measures
The Blades led for just short of half-an-hour but rather than push to add to their lead, invited an equaliser which eventually came on a night when plenty of players were off-colour.
Michael Cooper – one of the saves of the season to keep it at 0-0, but later let a cross squirm through him – a rare mistake from him 7
Femi Seriki – showed his energy and his rawness 6
Rob Holding – looked steady away on his first start for 18 months 7
Jack Robinson – put in a typical Robinson performance 7
Harrison Burrows – given a tough night 6
Hamza Choudhury – too deep in central midfield but some important blocks at right-back 6
Sydie Peck – part of a midfield that was over-run 5
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – his poor touch to deny him an early chance summed up a lackadaisical team performance 5
Callum O'Hare – played Campbell in well for a chance that was passed up 6
Ben Brereton Diaz – defended diligently but would have wanted more to work with at the other end 6
Tyrese Campbell – got his goal, not his fault it was not a winner 7
Substitutes:
Rhian Brewster (for O'Hare, 54) – really pepped things up when he came off the bench 7
Gustavo Hamer (for Rak-Sakyi, 54) – like Brewster, he had a big impact 7
Kieffer Moore (for Campbell, 66) – put a late chance wide 5
Anel Ahmedhodzic (for Seriki, 76) – made a couple of important blocks 6
Sam McCallum (for Holding, 76) – cameo performance 5
Not used: A Davies, Baptist, Brooks, One.