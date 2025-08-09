Sheffield United player ratings: Defender has a shocker but tactics the Blades' biggest shortcoming

Sheffield United were dismantled 4-1 by Bristol City on the opening game of the Championship season.

At times they were good in possession, which they dominated, but their complete lack of balance was ruthlessly exploited by Gerhard Struber’s counter-attacking side.

Michael Cooper – could no really be blamed for the goals and did not have much more to do, apart from a stoppage-time save from Sinclair Armstrong 6

Femi Seriki – the usual unpredictable mix from him when he barreled forward 6

Tyler Bindon – deflected the fourth goal into his net 6

Rhys Norrington-Davies – you felt for him when his substitution was greeted by ironic cheers but he did have a shocker 3

Harrison Burrows – did a good job getting forward but attacking was not the problem 6

Sydie Peck – overwhelmed in midfield at times 5

QUALITY PASSES: Gustavo Hamer of Sheffield United (ImageL Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Gustavo Hamer – showed his usual quality on the ball but gave away the free-kick for Scott Twine's free-kick 7

Callum O'Hare – played some lovely passes including the assist for the goal and won the ball well high up but like Hamer his position, not his performance was a problem 8

Andre Brooks – had little impact out wide 5

Tyrese Campbell – took his goal well 7

GOAL Tyrese Campbell (Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Louie Barry – four shots, one forcing a brilliant save, but no goals 6

Substitutes:

Jack Robinson (for Norrington-Davies, 57) – steadied things a bit 5

Tom Cannon (for Brooks, 57) – denied by a brilliant Mark Sykes block 6

Ryan One (for Barry, 57) – came on as a left winger 5

Sam McCallum (for Seriki, 74) – steady at right-back 5