Sheffield United player ratings: Defender has a shocker but tactics the Blades' biggest shortcoming
At times they were good in possession, which they dominated, but their complete lack of balance was ruthlessly exploited by Gerhard Struber’s counter-attacking side.
Michael Cooper – could no really be blamed for the goals and did not have much more to do, apart from a stoppage-time save from Sinclair Armstrong 6
Femi Seriki – the usual unpredictable mix from him when he barreled forward 6
Tyler Bindon – deflected the fourth goal into his net 6
Rhys Norrington-Davies – you felt for him when his substitution was greeted by ironic cheers but he did have a shocker 3
Harrison Burrows – did a good job getting forward but attacking was not the problem 6
Sydie Peck – overwhelmed in midfield at times 5
Gustavo Hamer – showed his usual quality on the ball but gave away the free-kick for Scott Twine's free-kick 7
Callum O'Hare – played some lovely passes including the assist for the goal and won the ball well high up but like Hamer his position, not his performance was a problem 8
Andre Brooks – had little impact out wide 5
Tyrese Campbell – took his goal well 7
Louie Barry – four shots, one forcing a brilliant save, but no goals 6
Substitutes:
Jack Robinson (for Norrington-Davies, 57) – steadied things a bit 5
Tom Cannon (for Brooks, 57) – denied by a brilliant Mark Sykes block 6
Ryan One (for Barry, 57) – came on as a left winger 5
Sam McCallum (for Seriki, 74) – steady at right-back 5
Not used: Davies, Soumare, Ukaki, Marsh, Sasnauskas.
