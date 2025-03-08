Sheffield United player ratings: 'First to so many balls", 'all-energy' and 'too many pauses for thought'
Tyrese Campbell scored the only goal of the game to secure a narrow but important victory on a day when his team did not hit the heights, but got the job done.
Michael Cooper – dealt with what came his way, not that it was that testing 7
Hamza Choudhury – excellent second half when he was first to so many balls after moving into midfield 7
Anel Ahmedhodzic – had one rampaging run 6
Jack Robinson – picked up a late booking but did a solid job 6
Harrison Burrows – wonderful delivery for the goal 7
Sydie Peck – all-energy display from the young midfielder 8
Vinicius Souza – was having a quiet game when it was cut short 6
Ben Brereton Diaz – a dangerous cross and a shot saved at the start of each half 6
Callum O'Hare – a few too many pauses for thought 6
Gustavo Hamer – his usual creative self 7
Tyrese Campbell – missed a good chance very early but scored the winner, and that is end of when it comes to your centre-forward 7
Substitutes:
Femi Seriki (for Souza, HT) – gave his side something extra 7
Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 63) – Preston made the running when he was on 5
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (for Brereton Diaz, 63) – similar 5
Sam McCallum (for Hamer, 77) – did his job 5
Rob Holding (for O'Hare, 90) – N/A
Not used: Brewster, Moore, A Davies, Brooks.
