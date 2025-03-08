Sheffield United player ratings: 'First to so many balls", 'all-energy' and 'too many pauses for thought'

Sheffield United went back level on points with Leeds United at the top of the Championship.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyrese Campbell scored the only goal of the game to secure a narrow but important victory on a day when his team did not hit the heights, but got the job done.

Michael Cooper – dealt with what came his way, not that it was that testing 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza Choudhury – excellent second half when he was first to so many balls after moving into midfield 7

Anel Ahmedhodzic – had one rampaging run 6

Jack Robinson – picked up a late booking but did a solid job 6

Harrison Burrows – wonderful delivery for the goal 7

Sydie Peck – all-energy display from the young midfielder 8

ENERGETIC: Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck (Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Vinicius Souza – was having a quiet game when it was cut short 6

Ben Brereton Diaz – a dangerous cross and a shot saved at the start of each half 6

Callum O'Hare – a few too many pauses for thought 6

Gustavo Hamer – his usual creative self 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyrese Campbell – missed a good chance very early but scored the winner, and that is end of when it comes to your centre-forward 7

Substitutes:

Femi Seriki (for Souza, HT) – gave his side something extra 7

Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 63) – Preston made the running when he was on 5

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (for Brereton Diaz, 63) – similar 5

Sam McCallum (for Hamer, 77) – did his job 5

Rob Holding (for O'Hare, 90) – N/A