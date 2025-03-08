Sheffield United player ratings: 'First to so many balls", 'all-energy' and 'too many pauses for thought'

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 8th Mar 2025, 18:07 BST
Sheffield United went back level on points with Leeds United at the top of the Championship.

Tyrese Campbell scored the only goal of the game to secure a narrow but important victory on a day when his team did not hit the heights, but got the job done.

Michael Cooper – dealt with what came his way, not that it was that testing 7

Hamza Choudhury – excellent second half when he was first to so many balls after moving into midfield 7

Anel Ahmedhodzic – had one rampaging run 6

Jack Robinson – picked up a late booking but did a solid job 6

Harrison Burrows – wonderful delivery for the goal 7

Sydie Peck – all-energy display from the young midfielder 8

ENERGETIC: Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck (Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)ENERGETIC: Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck (Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)
ENERGETIC: Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck (Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Vinicius Souza – was having a quiet game when it was cut short 6

Ben Brereton Diaz – a dangerous cross and a shot saved at the start of each half 6

Callum O'Hare – a few too many pauses for thought 6

Gustavo Hamer – his usual creative self 7

Tyrese Campbell – missed a good chance very early but scored the winner, and that is end of when it comes to your centre-forward 7

Substitutes:

Femi Seriki (for Souza, HT) – gave his side something extra 7

Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 63) – Preston made the running when he was on 5

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (for Brereton Diaz, 63) – similar 5

Sam McCallum (for Hamer, 77) – did his job 5

Rob Holding (for O'Hare, 90) – N/A

Not used: Brewster, Moore, A Davies, Brooks.

