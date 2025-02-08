Sheffield United player ratings from the 'shining light' to the defender 'on toast'

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 8th Feb 2025
Sheffield United claimed a fortunate 2-1 victory over Portsmouth.

It was a really poor performance from the home side but they found a way to win, with goals from Gustavo Hamer and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi sandwiching one from Connor Oglivie – and a host of good Pompey chances in between.

Michael Cooper – made some important saves, including a couple in quick succession from Josh Murphy at the start of the second half 7

Harry Clarke – not helped by his winger, the excellent Murphy had him on toast 4

Anel Ahmedhodzic – the central defence was wide open too often 5

Jack Robinson – gets credit for a big tackle on Colby Bishop 6

Harrison Burrows – substituted after failing to make an impact 5

Hamza Choudhury – his habit of dropping deep for the ball did more harm than good 6

SHINING LIGHT: Gustavo Hamer (centre) scores Sheffield United's first(Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)placeholder image
SHINING LIGHT: Gustavo Hamer (centre) scores Sheffield United's first(Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Vinicius Souza – struggled playing alongside Choudhury 6

Ben Brereton Diaz – left Clarke out to dry at times 5

Tom Cannon – struggled to contribute from the hole and missed a chance he really needed to score with one of his last touches 5

Gustavo Hamer – the shining light for the Blades, he opened the scoring 8

ASSIST: Rhian Brewster (right) (Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)placeholder image
ASSIST: Rhian Brewster (right) (Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Tyrese Campbell – an anonymous afternoon 5

Substitutes:

Sam McCallum (for Burrows, 58) – played his part 5

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (for Campbell, 58) – got the all-important winner 6

Sydie Peck (for Choudhury, 58) – provided more in the middle of the park and released Brewster for what could have been the third 6

Rhian Brewster (for Brereton Diaz, 72) – an important assist be he ought to have a goal too 5

Rob Holding (for Cannon, 82) – a shaky backpass did nothing to settle the late nerves 4

Not used: Faxon, O'Hare, Norrington-Davies, Brooks.

