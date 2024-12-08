Sheffield United player ratings: Full-backs star on a day for grit and guts

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 8th Dec 2024, 18:42 BST
Sheffield United went back to the top of the Championship with a gutsy 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion.

The Blades were totally outplayed in the first half-hour at The Hawthorns but showed the character teams need to win promotions.

Michael Cooper – perhaps could have done better with West Brom's second goal 6

Femi Seriki – a terrific late tackle to cap off another good performance from an improving player 8

Alfie Gilchrist – away from his usual right-back position he battled hard in tough conditions 7

Jack Robinson – gutsy defending from the captain 7

Harrison Burrows – two excellent assists at the end of the first half 8

Vinicius Souza – caught out for the first goal on an uncharacteristically poor day for him this season 5

ATTACKING THREATS: Sheffield United's Callum O'Hare`and Tyrese Campbellplaceholder image
Sydie Peck – great pass to set up the first goal, though he had a good chance to score a third 7

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – seemed hesitant to make the most of his pace at times and was booked for diving 6

Callum O'Hare – a goal in a good display 7

Gustavo Hamer – a few moments of quality in a slog of a game for him 6

Tyrese Campbell – did not do a great deal – except score yet again 7

Substitutes:

Ryan One (for Campbell, 57) – handed a big responsibility and did his job well 5

Rhian Brewster (for Rak-Sakyi, 75) – unwittingly tackled by O'Hare at one point – just needs a break 5

Jamie Shackleton (for O'Hare, 86) – N/A

Rhys Norrington-Davies (for Seriki, 86) – N/A

Not used: McCallum, A Davies, T Davies, Baptiste, Brooks.

