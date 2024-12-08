Sheffield United player ratings: Full-backs star on a day for grit and guts
The Blades were totally outplayed in the first half-hour at The Hawthorns but showed the character teams need to win promotions.
Michael Cooper – perhaps could have done better with West Brom's second goal 6
Femi Seriki – a terrific late tackle to cap off another good performance from an improving player 8
Alfie Gilchrist – away from his usual right-back position he battled hard in tough conditions 7
Jack Robinson – gutsy defending from the captain 7
Harrison Burrows – two excellent assists at the end of the first half 8
Vinicius Souza – caught out for the first goal on an uncharacteristically poor day for him this season 5
Sydie Peck – great pass to set up the first goal, though he had a good chance to score a third 7
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – seemed hesitant to make the most of his pace at times and was booked for diving 6
Callum O'Hare – a goal in a good display 7
Gustavo Hamer – a few moments of quality in a slog of a game for him 6
Tyrese Campbell – did not do a great deal – except score yet again 7
Substitutes:
Ryan One (for Campbell, 57) – handed a big responsibility and did his job well 5
Rhian Brewster (for Rak-Sakyi, 75) – unwittingly tackled by O'Hare at one point – just needs a break 5
Jamie Shackleton (for O'Hare, 86) – N/A
Rhys Norrington-Davies (for Seriki, 86) – N/A
Not used: McCallum, A Davies, T Davies, Baptiste, Brooks.